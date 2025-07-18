Flávio Bolsonaro To Trump: Drop Tariffs, Punish Individuals Instead

403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Flávio Bolsonaro To Trump: Drop Tariffs, Punish Individuals Instead
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian Senator Flávio Bolsonaro urged U.S. President Donald Trump to remove a new 50% tariff on Brazilian imports and, instead, target individual Brazilian officials with sanctions.
Flávio, the son of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, made his appeal after the U.S. announced new tariffs set to start August 1, a move that will hit key Brazilian exports like soybeans, beef, and steel.
These tariffs place around $41 billion in annual trade at risk between the two countries. Flávio argued that punishing all Brazilian businesses hurts regular people and does not solve political disagreements.
He suggested Trump sanction specific officials he accuses of using their power for political gain, especially those involved in ongoing legal actions against his father and their political allies in Brazil.
The U.S. government said the tariffs respond to concerns over Brazil's judicial process and the treatment of opposition figures, not to market issues. Brazil's government insists its courts act independently and follow democratic laws.
Business leaders in both countries worry that these tariffs could disrupt jobs, raise prices, and hurt a vital trading relationship. Brazil counts the United States as its second-largest trading partner.
If the tariffs stand, both economies could feel the pain in food prices, manufacturing costs, and economic uncertainty. Flávio Bolsonaro 's request spotlights how political fights can quickly spill into business and trade.
Targeted sanctions would avoid punishing all producers and instead focus on those deemed responsible for perceived injustices. This approach, if adopted, could change how countries handle future disputes between governments.
Flávio, the son of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, made his appeal after the U.S. announced new tariffs set to start August 1, a move that will hit key Brazilian exports like soybeans, beef, and steel.
These tariffs place around $41 billion in annual trade at risk between the two countries. Flávio argued that punishing all Brazilian businesses hurts regular people and does not solve political disagreements.
He suggested Trump sanction specific officials he accuses of using their power for political gain, especially those involved in ongoing legal actions against his father and their political allies in Brazil.
The U.S. government said the tariffs respond to concerns over Brazil's judicial process and the treatment of opposition figures, not to market issues. Brazil's government insists its courts act independently and follow democratic laws.
Business leaders in both countries worry that these tariffs could disrupt jobs, raise prices, and hurt a vital trading relationship. Brazil counts the United States as its second-largest trading partner.
If the tariffs stand, both economies could feel the pain in food prices, manufacturing costs, and economic uncertainty. Flávio Bolsonaro 's request spotlights how political fights can quickly spill into business and trade.
Targeted sanctions would avoid punishing all producers and instead focus on those deemed responsible for perceived injustices. This approach, if adopted, could change how countries handle future disputes between governments.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment