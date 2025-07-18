403
Mexico's Modest Economic Growth Hits 1.3% In June Amid U.S. Tariff Pressures
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico reported a 1.3% economic growth in June 2025 compared to last year, according to figures from the official statistics agency INEGI. The country managed only a 0.2% uptick from May to June, showing just small progress instead of a strong recovery.
Factories, especially those exporting steel, cars, and aluminum to the United States, feel the strain of new U.S. import tariffs that began earlier this year. Businesses that cannot meet strict trade deal rules now pay extra, and some have slowed or stopped production.
As a result, Mexico lost over 139,000 formal jobs from April through June, the worst labor dip since the pandemic in 2020. Prices remain high, with inflation running at 4.3% in June.
Everyday goods and fuel cost more, squeezing families' budgets and making it tough for workers to keep up. Investments in machinery and equipment have declined for eight months straight, putting more small businesses at risk.
The Mexican central bank predicts a small shrink in the economy for the full year 2025. External groups like the IMF agree, pointing to slow investment and uncertain export demand.
Mexico's Peso Decline and Trade Challenges Weigh on Economy
The country's peso has also lost value, making imports pricier and raising worries for companies reliant on equipment from abroad.
Mexico's economy relies on trade with the U.S., but shifts in rules and tariffs have forced many businesses to rethink supply chains quickly to avoid higher costs. This environment adds stress to jobs and household budgets across the board.
Officials and business leaders hope for relief through policy change or improved demand, but the data shows stubborn problems for manufacturers, exporters, and families alike.
The country now faces real challenges to keep its economy moving forward through the rest of the year, with little room for error.
