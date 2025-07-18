Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Foreign Money Flees Brazil After U.S. Slaps 50% Tariff On Imports


2025-07-18 03:13:33
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Billions of dollars suddenly left Brazil's stock market in July 2025. This rush followed an unexpected move from the U.S. government.

On July 9, former President Donald Trump announced a sweeping 50% tax on every Brazilian import to the United States. This decision quickly rattled investors around the world.

Right before the announcement, optimism among foreign investors gave way to worry. In just six trading days, R$4.8 billion ($900 million) vanished from Brazilian stocks, erasing all gains made earlier in May, when foreign investments totaled R$10.5 billion-the most since late 2019.

Stock values fell, and the Bovespa index dropped over 2% for the month, showing markets were shaken by the news. The effects did not stop with stocks. The Brazilian currency, the real , lost nearly 3% against the U.S. dollar after the tariff announcement.

The official exchange rate reached R$5.55 to the dollar, the lowest since May. This devaluation made imported goods more expensive, worsening inflation at home.



The United States is a huge buyer of Brazilian goods-everything from coffee and beef to airplanes and pulp. Suddenly, all these exports faced a steep new cost in America.

Markets responded instantly: coffee prices jumped over 3.5% in New York, and Brazilian exporters braced for lost business. Brazil's central bank kept its main interest rate high, at 15%, trying to keep inflation under control.

Government growth forecasts still show 2.5% for 2025, but those predictions may prove optimistic now that export earnings face new headwinds.

This episode highlights how much Brazil, like many countries, depends on foreign investment and fair trade with major partners.



