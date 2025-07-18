Prashant Kishor, Jan Suraaj Founder, Sustains Rib Injury During Roadshow In Bihar's Arrah

MENAFN - Live Mint) Jan Suraaj founder and renowned poll strategist-turned-politician, Prashant Kishor , on Friday sustained a rib injury during a roadshow in Arrah, Bihar, after he leaned out of his vehicle to greet supporters, reported ANI.

Prashant Kishor reached Arrah's Veer Kunwar Singh Stadium to address a public meeting as part of the“Badlaav Yatra”.

A large crowd had gathered outside the venue to greet their leader, and the commotion led to pushing and jostling, which resulted in the injury, the report added.

The Jan Suraaj founder was supposed to arrive at the meeting venue at 3.30 pm. However, he reached around 6 pm. He reportedly experienced severe pain in his ribs after the injury and was taken to a private hospital without addressing the gathering.

New joiners

Meanwhile, Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Pandey and former IPS officer Jaiprakash Singh on Friday joined the Jan Suraaj Party in the presence of its founder Prashant Kishor.

Welcoming them into the party, Kishor said, as PTI quoted, "We deliberately chose a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Bihar and will try to ensnare the people with his big talk".

Singh is a resident of Saran district, who had risen to the ADGP rank in Himachal Pradesh cadre and took VRS after 25 years of service. Citing the reason, he said, as quoted by PTI, "Because I realised that the Jan Suraaj was out to create history in my home state".

On 17 July, Kishor slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar , claiming that his recent promise of 125 units of free electricity is nothing but a publicity stunt. He added that Nitish Kumar will go, and Bihar will see a new CM after November.

"After 20 years of remaining in power, today, when Nitish Kumar is giving a lollipop of 125 units free electricity, no one is going to believe him. Today, the major issue is the Smart Prepaid Meter and incorrect billings. It is certain Nitish Kumar will go, and Bihar will see a new CM after November," said Prashant Kishor.

With agency inputs.