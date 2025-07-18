Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Salary Transparency Is Top Priority For Hospitality Job Seekers, Oysterlink Poll Finds


2025-07-18 03:08:17
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2025) - In a new poll conducted by OysterLink , a job platform dedicated to the restaurant and hospitality industry, found that 67% of hospitality professionals say salary shown upfront is the number one factor that makes a job ad more appealing.




OysterLink
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

The rest of the votes went to a relatable job description , real flexibility and clear daily responsibilities.

"Candidates in hospitality don't have time to waste. They're moving fast, and if the salary isn't there, many will skip the ad entirely," said Milos Eric , General Manager of OysterLink. "Transparency is no longer optional-it's the baseline for getting noticed."

What This Means for Employers

Hospitality businesses need to rethink how they post jobs. Listings that leave out key details-especially pay-are losing traction with job seekers. Today's candidates are not only looking for fair compensation but also honesty and respect in the hiring process.

By clearly stating wages, responsibilities, and scheduling expectations upfront, employers can improve application rates and cut down on unqualified leads.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a job platform for restaurant and hospitality professionals with over 400,000 monthly visitors . With job listings, including bartender jobs in New York City and chef jobs in Los Angeles , industry insights, and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in the hospitality industry.

MENAFN18072025004218003983ID1109819593

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search