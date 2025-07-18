Salary Transparency Is Top Priority For Hospitality Job Seekers, Oysterlink Poll Finds

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2025) - In a new poll conducted by, a job platform dedicated to the restaurant and hospitality industry, found thatsayis the number one factor that makes a job ad more appealing.







The rest of the votes went to a relatable job description , real flexibility and clear daily responsibilities.

"Candidates in hospitality don't have time to waste. They're moving fast, and if the salary isn't there, many will skip the ad entirely," said Milos Eric , General Manager of OysterLink. "Transparency is no longer optional-it's the baseline for getting noticed."

What This Means for Employers

Hospitality businesses need to rethink how they post jobs. Listings that leave out key details-especially pay-are losing traction with job seekers. Today's candidates are not only looking for fair compensation but also honesty and respect in the hiring process.

By clearly stating wages, responsibilities, and scheduling expectations upfront, employers can improve application rates and cut down on unqualified leads.

OysterLink is a job platform for restaurant and hospitality professionals with over 400,000 monthly visitors . With job listings, including bartender jobs in New York City and chef jobs in Los Angeles , industry insights, and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in the hospitality industry.