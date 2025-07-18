AJN Resources Inc. Amends Warrants

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2025) - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) ("" or the "") that effective July 19, 2025 it will amend the expiry date of 13,415,000 previously issued common share purchase warrants ("s") from August 11, 2025 to August 9, 2028. The Warrants were originally issued pursuant to the August 2023 non-brokered private placement of units by the Company. The Company also proposes to amend the exercise price of 10,461,111 of the Warrants from CAD $0.30 per share to CAD $0.15 per share.

Pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE "), the term of the 10,461,111 repriced Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry provision such that if for any ten consecutive trading dates (the " Premium Trading Days ") during the unexpired term of the 10,461,111 repriced Warrants, the closing price of the Company's shares on the CSE exceeds CAD$0.1875, the exercise period of the Warrants will be reduced to 30 days, starting seven days after the last Premium Trading Day. The Company will announce any such accelerated expiry date by press release. All other terms of the Warrants remain unchanged.

The proposed amendment to the exercise price of 10,461,111 Warrants described above is subject to obtaining consent from all holders of the 10,461,111 Warrants. Insiders hold or control 1,046,111 Warrants representing 10.0% of the Warrants that are being repriced. The Company is relying on an exemption from the related party requirements of MI 61-101 for the repricing of Warrants held or controlled by insiders of the Company.

The Company also announces that it has withdrawn from its proposed acquisition of up to a 70% interest in the Dabel Gold Project as it had not received satisfactory results from due diligence conducted by AJN pursuant to the acquisition agreement with Lord Purus Trading Limited with respect to proposed acquisition.

About AJN Resources Inc.

AJN is a junior exploration company. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful in the areas of exploration, financing and developing major mines throughout the world, with a focus on Africa, especially the Democratic Republic of the Congo.