Russian Forces Concentrating Most Efforts In Donetsk Region Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state shared this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. The front - above all, defense in the Pokrovsk and other directions of the Donetsk region. It is in the Donetsk region that the enemy has concentrated its greatest forces. I thank all our units for their resilience," Zelensky noted.

The President specially commended the Special Operations Forces and the 59th Assault Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces, who are fighting in the Pokrovsk direction, as well as the 5th Assault Brigade and the 225th Separate Assault Regiment in the Novopavlivka direction.

"Each Russian attempt to break through must receive a proper fire response from Ukrainian forces. In particular, we are eliminating Russian sabotage groups that try to advance and infiltrate Ukrainian cities and villages. No such Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group will have any chance of survival," Zelensky stressed.

According to him, the situation remains especially difficult in the border areas of Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

"The Russian army continues to torment our people in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, attacking civilians with various types of drones. Our response will be felt. I thank everyone who is securing the combat results Ukraine requires,” he said.

The President noted that the Commander-in-Chief and the Minister of Defense have already discussed the forces and capabilities necessary for more effective destruction of the occupiers and more impactful long-range strikes by Ukraine.

"We will ensure full provision," the head of state emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, newly appointed Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, and Chief of the General Staff, Major General Andrii Hnatov, to assess the battlefield situation and the urgent needs of Ukrainian defenders.

Photo: Office of the President