Ukraine Planning To Sign Drone Deal With U.S., PM Svyrydenko Says

She made the announcement while speaking to journalists on Friday, July 18, according to Ukrinform citing the Reuters .

"We plan to sign a 'drone deal' with the United States. We are discussing investments in the expansion of production of Ukrainian drones by the U.S.," Svyrydenko said.

She clarified that the agreement involves the procurement of a large batch of Ukrainian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Svyrydenko added that a political decision on the deal had been made by Zelenskiy and President Donald Trump, and that officials were already hashing out the details

Washington rushes to provide weapons to Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky previously shared that he and U.S. President Donald Trump are considering a“mega-deal,” under which the U.S. would purchase battle-tested Ukrainian drones in exchange for Ukraine agreeing to buy American-made weapons.

