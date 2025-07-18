Jordanian Women Eye Asia Cup Spot In Crucial Showdown Against Iran Saturday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 18 (Petra) – The Jordanian women's national football team is gearing up for a high-stakes, winner-take-all clash tomorrow, Saturday, against arch-rivals Iran. Kicking off at 7:00 PM at King Abdullah II Stadium in Al-Qweismeh, this match will decide the ultimate winner of Group A in the AFC Asian Qualifiers.For the Nashmiyat, the mission is clear: a draw or a victory will punch their ticket to the highly anticipated AFC Women's Asian Cup. However, should Iran manage to snatch a win, they will be the ones advancing, making this a true do-or-die encounter.As it stands, Jordan leads the Group A standings, boasting a strong 9 points from their campaign so far. Iran sits in second, with Bhutan hot on their heels in third, both tied on 6 points. Lebanon trails with 3 points, while Singapore remains at the bottom of the table without any points.Under the qualification format, the participating nations were drawn into six groups of four teams, alongside two larger groups of five. The champions of each of these eight groups will earn direct qualification to the AFC Women's Asian Cup – Australia 2026.