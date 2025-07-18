The Sovereign And Royal House Of Cappadocia Executes Distinguished Knighting Investiture In Chicago, Illinois
The investiture was masterfully orchestrated with the steadfast support of:
. H.G. Duke Gerhart Walch
. H.G. Duchess Dr. Nancy Atmospera-Walch, U.S. Grand Prior General Emeritus
. H.E. Baron Alec Stern
. H.E. Baron Sidney Leluan and H.E. Baroness Consort Debbie Leluan
. H.E. Baroness Consort Dr. Kara Scott Dentley
. Knight Commander Sir James Gray Robinson
. H.E. Baron Dr. James Dentley III, newly elected U.S. Grand Prior General
We extend sincere gratitude to the Chicago organizing team and all contributors whose dedication made this exceptional occasion a resounding success.
We were especially honored by the presence of H.R.H. Prince Raphael Andujar y Vilches, Ph.D. , who traveled from his residence in Spain to officiate the ceremony, bestowing distinction and gravitas upon the proceedings.
Honoring Excellence in Service
The Sovereign and Royal House is proud to welcome and recognize the following exemplary individuals, now invested as Knights and Dames of the Sovereign and Royal Order of Constantine the Great and Saint Helen :
. Dame Celia Colon
. Dame Neli Vazquez Rowland
. Dame Helen Earle
. Dame Norma Angelica Vega
. Dame Kori Ann O'Brien
. Sir Dr. Chief Apostle William McCoy
. Sir Emil Jones, Jr.
. Sir Jackie Lynch
. Sir Kai Jacobson
. Sir Michael Fomkin
. Sir Rusty Komori
. Sir Joshua Beechcraft
. Sir Dr. Charles Wright
. Sir David T. Fagan
. Sir Dr. Arash Hakhamian
In addition, we proudly acknowledge the newly promoted Knight and Dame Commanders :
. Sir James Gray Robinson
. Dame Jennifer Du Plessis
. Dame Shatira Wilks
. Dame Linda Giangreco
About the Order
The Sovereign Constantinian Order of Cappadocia is a dynastic, noble, religious, and chivalric institution rooted in centuries of tradition and affirmed in its sovereignty by international civil court rulings on October 30, 2012. As a subject of International Law, the Order operates with the same rights and privileges as a foreign state entity.
Our mission is to foster a global forum honoring individuals of extraordinary achievement who exemplify the enduring principles of Faith, Hope, and Charity . We are committed to uplifting those who are driving positive change and leaving an indelible mark on our communities and the world.
To learn more about our history and mission, please visit:
Together, let us continue to lead with honor, act with compassion, and inspire generations to build a brighter, better world.
Legal Disclaimer:
