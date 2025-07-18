Pharmacist Krishan Bajnath Calls For Everyday Wellness Habits And Travel-Driven Learning In New Interview

MENAFN - GetNews)



Krishan Bajnath, Atlanta, GA, USAIn a candid interview, Bajnath advocates for slowing down, mindful routines, and cultural exploration to boost personal health and resilience

Pharmacist Krishan Bajnath is using his latest feature interview,“From Pharmacy to Pickleball: How Krishan Bajnath Balances Focus, Travel, and Everyday Lessons,” to raise awareness about the importance of simple daily wellness habits, intentional slowing down, and travel as tools for better mental and physical health.

Drawing on personal experiences-from leading COVID-19 vaccine teams at CVS to traveling to over 10 countries-Bajnath encourages people to focus on small, actionable steps that improve life without requiring drastic change.

“Cooking your own meal once a week may sound simple, but it makes you slow down, appreciate the process, and be fully present,” says Bajnath in the interview.“That's something everyone can do, no matter how busy they are.”

With burnout on the rise-affecting 77% of employees, according to a Deloitte survey-and screen fatigue growing, Bajnath's message feels timely. He shares how habits like writing short to-do lists, going for outdoor walks, and even playing strategy-based video games help him stay focused and productive.

“When I feel overwhelmed, I just take a hike,” he explains.“Fresh air clears my mind in ways nothing else can.”

Bajnath also highlights how meaningful travel-specifically learning through food and local experiences-has shaped his worldview.“One of the best things I've done is take cooking classes inspired by my travels,” he says.“It's not about spending a lot; it's about experiencing culture through hands-on activities.”

He further advocates for a shift in how people view productivity.“People think it's about doing more, but it's really about slowing down and doing what matters most,” he adds.

Key Takeaway:

You don't need fancy tools or costly programs to improve your well-being. Bajnath encourages others to:



Cook a meal from a different culture.

Take a walk without devices.

Limit to-do lists to just three things daily. Try an activity that connects you with others-whether hiking, playing sports, or sharing food.

“Start with one small thing,” Bajnath says.“It can shift your whole day.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Krishan Bajnath:

Krishan Bajnath is a pharmacist based in Atlanta, Georgia, who began his career during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has worked on large-scale vaccination projects and enjoys exploring wellness through cooking, sports, travel, and mindful daily routines.

