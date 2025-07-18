Winners Of The 2025 American Consumer Awards“Automotive” Category For California Announced By American Consumer Assessment Inc.

The results of the 2025 American Consumer Awards in the 'Automotive' category, organized by the American Consumer Right Association and managed by the American Consumer Assessment, have been announced for the California region.

These awards aim to uphold consumers' fundamental rights by sharing results based on consumer evaluations, providing objective and valuable information, and promoting the qualitative enhancement of consumers' lives.

Evaluations for the 2025 American Consumer Awards 'Automotive' category were conducted from March to June, and we conducted an evaluation through review platforms. The evaluation criteria included facility standards, staff service quality, pricing transparency, accessibility and customer responsiveness. A total of 11 businesses received awards in this category.

Auto repair shop :

AutoNation Toyota Irvine

Lexus Stevens Creek Service

South Bay Lexus Service Department

Spreen Honda Loma Linda

Toyota Carlsbad Parts & Service Department

Car dealer :

Honda of Downtown Los Angeles

Longo Lexus

Longo Toyota

Norm Reeves Honda Superstore West Covina

Toyota Escondido

Tire shop :

Pep Boys (2415 S Vineyard Ave)

A spokesperson for the American Consumer Assessment Inc. stated, "The 2025 American Consumer Awards are grounded in evaluations from real consumers, and we hope these results will provide trustworthy information for consumers and contribute to the growth of the Automotive industry. We also believe that these assessments will encourage businesses to prioritize customer satisfaction and continue to offer exceptional service."