American Consumer Assessment Inc. Releases Results Of The 2025 American Consumer Awards“Cafe & Desserts” Category For New York

The results of the 2025 American Consumer Awards in the 'Cafe & Desserts' category, organized by the American Consumer Right Association and managed by the American Consumer Assessment, have been announced for the New York region.

These awards aim to uphold consumers' fundamental rights by sharing results based on consumer evaluations, providing objective and valuable information, and promoting the qualitative enhancement of consumers' lives.

Evaluations for the 2025 American Consumer Awards 'Cafe & Desserts' category were conducted from March to June, and we conducted an evaluation through review platforms. The evaluation criteria included beverage and coffee quality, facility satisfaction, pricing adequacy, accessibility, responsiveness to complaints and staff friendliness. Several outstanding businesses were recognized for their excellence in this category.

Best Bagel & Coffee

Broad Nosh Bagels Deli & Catering (2350 Broadway)

Broad Nosh Bagels Deli & Catering 42nd Street

Broad Nosh Bagels Deli & Catering 58th Street

Crumbl - Henrietta

Levain Bakery (167 W 74th St)

Lugia's Ice Cream (4719 Lyell Rd)

Paula's Donuts (2319 Sheridan Dr. Tonawanda)

Rockland Bakery

Veniero's Pasticceria & Caffe

A spokesperson for the American Consumer Assessment Inc. stated, "The 2025 American Consumer Awards are grounded in evaluations from real consumers, and we hope these results will provide trustworthy information for consumers and contribute to the growth of the Cafe & Desserts industry. We also believe that these assessments will encourage businesses to prioritize customer satisfaction and continue to offer exceptional service."