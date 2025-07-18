Prefabricated And Modular Data Centers Market To Reach $17.76 Billion By 2034, Growing At 15.39% CAGR

MENAFN - GetNews)



"The global prefabricated and modular data centers market is projected to grow from $4,242.9 million in 2024 to $17,761.0 million by 2034, at a strong CAGR of 15.39%. Covering 163 pages with 76 tables and 42 figures, the latest BIS Research report highlights rising demand for scalable, energy?efficient, and rapidly deployable data center solutions driving this growth."

BIS Research, a leading global market intelligence firm, has released its latest report,“Global Prefabricated and Modular Data Centers Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2024–2034.”According to the report, the prefabricated and modular data centers market was valued at $4,242.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $17,761.0 million by 2034, registering an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.39% during the forecast period.

As digital transformation accelerates globally, organizations face mounting pressure to deploy data center capacity rapidly, cost‐effectively, and sustainably. Prefabricated and modular data centers-built off‐site, tested, and delivered as ready‐to‐deploy units-are emerging as the ideal solution.

In an era where cloud computing, edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and 5G are reshaping digital ecosystems, organizations are under immense pressure to deploy data centers faster while reducing capital expenditures and environmental impact. Prefabricated and modular data centers, built off‐site and delivered in ready‐to‐deploy units, have emerged as a transformative solution meeting these needs.

Market Drivers: Why Modular Is the Future

1. Faster Deployment Times Traditional data centers often take years to build. Prefabricated modules are assembled and tested in controlled environments before being shipped, cutting deployment times by 30–50%. This is critical for hyperscalers, telecoms, and enterprises racing to keep up with data growth.

2. Cost Efficiency and Scalability With modular designs, companies can invest gradually, adding capacity as demand rises. This approach reduces upfront capital expenditure and avoids over‐provisioning.

3. Sustainability and Energy Optimization Next‐generation prefabricated data centers are designed with energy efficiency in mind. Optimized airflow, liquid cooling, and renewable energy integration help enterprises meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

4. Edge and 5G Rollouts As edge computing and 5G deployments expand, organizations need smaller, strategically located data hubs. Modular units are ideal for these distributed environments, delivering flexibility and rapid scalability.

Market Segmentation Insights

The BIS Research report breaks down the market by type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region:



By Type:



All‐in‐One Modules dominate remote and disaster recovery sites.

Individual Modules are increasingly favored by hyperscale operators for large deployments.

By Enterprise Size:



Large Enterprises lead adoption with massive cloud and AI workloads.

SMEs are turning to modular designs for cost‐effective expansion without high upfront costs. By Industry Vertical: Demand spans IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, government, media & entertainment, and energy, each leveraging modular designs for specific operational needs.

Regional Highlights



North America holds the largest market share, supported by mature cloud infrastructure, hyperscale expansions, and a strong emphasis on green data centers.

Europe follows closely, driven by regulatory compliance and sustainable design mandates.

Asia‐Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth, fueled by 5G rollouts, a booming digital economy, and aggressive investments in IT infrastructure in markets such as China and India. Middle East & Africa are emerging regions where smart city initiatives and government‐backed projects are creating new opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly competitive with key players focusing on:



Innovation: Integration of AI‐driven monitoring, advanced cooling, and modular designs tailored for specific industries.

Strategic Partnerships: Collaborations between construction firms, IT equipment manufacturers, and hyperscale providers to deliver turnkey solutions. Geographic Expansion: Targeting high‐growth regions with localized manufacturing and rapid service support.

These strategies are enabling providers to cater to growing enterprise demands while optimizing performance and sustainability.

Opportunities for Stakeholders

The growth trajectory of prefabricated and modular data centers offers opportunities for:

Infrastructure Providers – Innovate with energy‐efficient, AI‐ready modules Operators & Cloud Firms – Deploy edge data centers quickly and cost‐effectively. Investors & Consultants – Capitalize on a high‐growth market with cross‐industry applications. Enterprises – Adopt modular designs to accelerate digital transformation.