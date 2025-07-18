Photovoltaics (PV) Films Market Size Analysis, Competitive Insights, Leading Players And Growth Opportunities By 2034

MENAFN - GetNews) The Photovoltaics (PV) Films market is witnessing strong growth driven by the global shift toward renewable energy and advancements in thin-film technologies. With increasing solar installations and rising demand for lightweight, flexible solar modules, key players are investing in innovation to enhance efficiency and durability, solidifying their positions in this rapidly expanding market.

The photovoltaic films market size is projected to grow from USD 14.05 billion in 2025 to USD 41.59 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. The report includes information on market trends and development, photovoltaic films market growth drivers, emerging technologies, and the investment structure of the market. Several key factors drive the global demand for copper tubes.

The market for photovoltaic films is expanding driven primarily by emerging technologies, such as Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) and Heterojunction Technology (HJT)-that need encapsulation designed for them specifically to be successful. TOPCon and HJT cells have steadily improving efficiencies and energy conversion rates over existing silicon-based cells, making them the most widely implemented technologies in the solar industry. They are, however, more susceptible to environmental conditions that require advanced encapsulation films with improved UV protection, thermal stability, and electrical insulation. HJT cells, which have crystalline silicon combined with hybrid amorphous silicon layers, are an example of the necessity of films to mitigate potential-induced degradation (PID).

PVB films based is anticipated to be the largest segment in photovoltaics (PV) films market, by raw material, in terms of value, during the forecast period

PVB films account for the largest share of the photovoltaic films market. The preferred choice for encapsulation films is likely a result of its excellent physical and chemical properties, and compatibility with new PV (photovoltaic) technology. PVB was first developed for laminated safety glass use in the automotive and construction industries. The films have some prized benefits, such as superior adhesion to glass, high optical clarity, and stronger protection from UV and moisture from extreme environmental conditions in regions, such as the Middle East & Africa, which relate to high heat, sand, and UV exposure. Furthermore, PVB provides structural support by enhancing the mechanical strength and impact resistance of the panel assembly, helping protect it from damage during transportation, installation, or exposure to adverse weather conditions. Much of the damage can lead to loss of efficiency and even shorten the product life of the solar panel. However, with new advances in bifacial and building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) that use glass-glass module combinations, demand is expected to grow for encapsulation materials like PVB.

Ground is projected to be the largest segment in photovoltaics (PV) films market, by application, during the forecast period

Ground solar applications constitute the largest share in the application segment of the global market for photovoltaic films because the geography, infrastructure, and economy in many regions support the deployment of large-scale solar energy. Globally, semi-arid and arid land areas with low vegetation cover and minimal land-use conflicts make them suitable for utility-scale solar installations. Ground-mounted photovoltaic (PV) systems and installations, particularly utility-scale solar farms, are heavily reliant on films since large quantities of encapsulation films are necessary to protect solar panels and enhance the durability and service life of solar panels that are subjected to harsh climate, energy, extreme UV radiation exposures, high temperatures, sand storms and high humidity conditions in coastal zones. Ground systems also provide optimal utilization of PV to achieve maximum energy yield with maximum power point tracking, coupled with ideal orientation/solar tracking, which is increasingly significant in areas experiencing rapid urbanization and industrialization.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the photovoltaics (PV) films market, during the forecast period

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the photovoltaic film market, owing to its strong manufacturing industries and rapidly developed solar energy sector. China, India, Japan, and South Korea continue to be leaders in deploying solar energy, with an active push to promote the use of renewable energy by the government. China is home to many of the global leaders in solar panel manufacturing, which creates great demand for encapsulation films that enclose and protect the solar cells and meet module efficiencies. Asia Pacific has local producers of encapsulation materials and a geographically well-established supply chain that enables producers to get high-quality, inexpensive substrate material. Thus, the region has heavily invested in energy security and promotes energy sustainability, which has led to considerable utility-scale solar development and rooftop installations. Encouraging policies like subsidies and long-term solar install targets also spur momentum. Moreover, skilled labor and access to raw materials provide a competitive advantage in the supply of photovoltaic films.

Photovoltaics (PV) Films Companies

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the photovoltaics (PV) films market such as H.B. Fuller Company (US), 3M (US), Kuraray Co., Ltd (Japan), JA SOLAR Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Borealis AG (Austria)., Jiangsu Sveck Photovoltaic New Material Co., Ltd (China), HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO.,LTD. (China), Shanghai HIUV New Materials Co.,Ltd. (China), Guangzhou Lushan New Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Betterial (China), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Hanwha Group (South Korea), Zhejiang Sinopont Technology Co.,Ltd. (China), and Cybrid Technologies Inc. (China).

Hanwha Group Founded in 1952, Hanwha Group is South Korea's 7th-largest conglomerate with operations in Aerospace, Energy, Finance, and Retail. Its Clean Energy & Ocean Solutions segment includes Hanwha Advanced Materials, which manufactures PV encapsulant EVA sheets. The group has over 710 global locations and production hubs in the US, China, Europe, and Mexico.

3M Established in 1902, 3M is a global technology leader headquartered in the US. Its Safety and Industrial division produces PV films and a wide range of industrial solutions. With operations in over 200 countries and 81 facilities in 28 nations, 3M's revenue in 2024 came primarily from the Americas (55%), followed by Asia Pacific (28%) and EMEA (17%).

Hangzhou First Applied Material Co., Ltd. Founded in 2003, Hangzhou First is a key Chinese manufacturer of PV packaging materials, especially EVA and PO films. It holds over 50% of the global solar EVA film market. The company operates several plants across China and has expanded to Vietnam and Thailand.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Mitsui Chemicals, founded in 1912 and based in Tokyo, offers solar cell encapsulants under its ICT Solutions segment. In 2024, ICT Solutions made up 12% of revenue. The company operates across six regions and runs seven production sites in Japan, serving industries from mobility to healthcare.

Jiangsu Sveck Photovoltaic New Material Co., Ltd. Founded in 2005, Jiangsu Sveck focuses on encapsulation materials for solar modules and lithium batteries. Its core offerings include Anti-PID EVA, POE, and EPE films. The company has four production bases in China and exports to over 20 global markets.

