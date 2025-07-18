South Africa: Deputy President Mashatile Concludes Working Visit To China

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile has today, Friday, 18 July 2025, concluded a successful Working Visit to the People's Republic of China, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and economic cooperation between South Africa and China.

At the invitation of the Chairman of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), Mr Ren Hongbin, the Deputy President participated in the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), taking place from 16 - 20 July 2025 in Beijing, China.

CISCE is the world's first national-level expo dedicated to global supply chains, hosted under the auspices of the Chinese central government and organised by the CCPIT.

The Deputy President used South Africa's participation at CISCE as a strategic opportunity to advance the South-Africa China All-Round Strategic Cooperative Partnership in the New Era. This also reinforced South Africa's role as a key gateway to Sub-Saharan Africa for trade, investment and industrial cooperation.

During the Expo, the Deputy President officially launched the South African National Pavilion. The Pavilion showcased over 30 South African entities from a variety of sectors including Agro-Processing, Electronics, Chemicals, Leather, Footwear and Textiles, Cosmetics, Mining Services, and the creative industries.

The opening of the 2025 South African National Pavilion is a focused response to resolutions made at the FOCAC in Beijing in 2024. This is significant in that it demonstrates how South Africa is an important trade partner to China.

During the Working Visit, the Deputy President held a bilateral meeting with Vice President Han Zheng of the People's Republic of China.

Vice President Zheng expressed confidence in the South African Government and emphasised the importance of strengthening existing cooperation. He further reiterated China's support for South Africa's Presidency of the G20.

The Deputy President expressed appreciation for China's longstanding partnership and extended an invitation to Vice President Zheng to visit South Africa to co-chair the 9th South Africa-China Bi-National Commission at a mutually agreeable date early in 2026.

Deputy President Mashatile also met with Mr Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), where he emphasised the significance of the Expo in South Africa's efforts to advance the promotion of trade, investment cooperation, the growth of innovation, and the encouragement of learning and interchange.

In an effort to strengthen bilateral economic relations and explore strategic investment opportunities across key sectors, the Deputy President had the opportunity to experience some of the fascinating work being done by companies such as SINOMA international engineering company, the China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) and the Beijing Automotive International Corporation (BAIC).

Furthermore, the Deputy President's engagement with the ICBC & Standard Bank and the South-Africa China Business Forum demonstrated the commitment to strengthening Africa-China Relations.

Deputy President Mashatile was accompanied by the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Thandi Moraka; the Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams; Minister of Tourism, Ms Patricia de Lille; Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau; Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pemmy Majodina; and Minister of Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa.