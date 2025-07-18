MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Bitcoin nears record high Bitcoin bullish scenario:

Bitcoin is seen heading back up towards its 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the 2019-to-2021 advance, projected higher from the 2022 low, at $122,056.92.

Above it beckons Monday's record high at $123,181.77. If overcome, the next higher 161.8% Fibonacci extension at $143,519.00 might be in focus.

Minor support below the 11 July high at $118,839.29 can be spotted at the 15 July low at $115,739.64. Further down lies the May peak at $111,965.80 which may also offer support.

Bitcoin bearish scenario:

In case of a bearish reversal and fall through Thursday's $117,500.50 being witnessed, the 15 July low at $115,739.64 would be back in sight. Failure there may lead to the May peak at $111,965.80 being revisited. Together with the early June high at $110,617.03 and the early July high at $110,598.55 it offers a solid potential support area. ​​

Bitcoin/USD chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingViewImportant to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.