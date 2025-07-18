Deeply Human, Empathetic Service Backed By Elite Technical Performance: One Step GPS Wins 2025 Grand Stevie® Award

SAN FERNANDO, Calif., July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One Step GPS is excited to announce it has been awarded the 2025 Grand Stevie Award for Highest-Rated Nomination of the Year in customer service. This incredible honor wouldn't have been possible without our team's unwavering commitment to excellent customer support.

About the award

Often regarded as the world's highest business honor, the Stevie Awards are presented as part of the annual American Business Awards (ABA) contest. This competition recognizes organizations with an uncommon commitment to professional achievement in sales, customer service, human resources, and more.

Winners are awarded Bronze, Silver, or Gold Stevie Awards. Grand Stevie Awards, on the other hand, cannot be applied for and are granted only to top award winners. These best-of-competition winners are chosen based on a points system.

One Step GPS was selected for the honor after being rigorously judged by over 250 experts across 12 juries. More than 3,600 nominees were considered this year.

What's next

One Step GPS was founded on the concept that top-quality customer service is key to fleet tracking success. Our receipt of the 2025 Grand Stevie Award was only possible thanks to our customer service team's unfaltering dedication to this ideal.

This groundbreaking win reinforces our commitment to unmatched, US-based customer support. We're thrilled to continue innovating new ways to provide the industry's best customer service for every fleet, every time.

About One Step GPS

One Step GPS leads the industry with superior, contract-free fleet tracking solutions and top-rated customer service. The company offers cutting-edge GPS technology at an affordable, transparent monthly price. Serving more than 20,000 fleets, One Step GPS maintains a 4.9-star customer rating.

Press Contact:

Benjamin

[email protected]

(818) 659-2031

SOURCE One Step GPS

