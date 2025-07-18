Qatar Calls On International Community To Assume Responsibility Of Protecting Occupied Palestine's Heritage

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: The State of Qatar, in its capacity as Vice-Chair of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee and representative of the Arab Group, called on the international community to assume its moral and legal responsibilities to protect cultural heritage sites in the occupied Palestinian territories.

This call came at the conclusion of the World Heritage Committee's session, held at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, emphasizing that the preservation of humanity's heritage is a collective responsibility that cannot tolerate complacency or neglect, especially in light of the growing threats facing this legacy in conflict areas.

In his remarks at the closing session, HE Qatar's Permanent Representative to UNESCO Dr. Nasser bin Hamad Al Henzab said that this session has once again reaffirmed the importance of joint action and the need to strengthen international cooperation to protect World Heritage sites from the multiple threats they face, whether stemming from climate change, conflicts, or natural or human-induced deterioration.

He stressed that the State of Qatar firmly believes that protecting humanity's heritage is a shared responsibility that requires effective partnerships and a comprehensive approach combining expertise, knowledge, and political will.

Al Henzab pointed out that in the face of escalating conflicts around the world, highlighting that global cultural heritage now faces unprecedented danger, with humanity's memory, which is rich in symbols and identity, becoming vulnerable to destruction, looting, or marginalization.

He added that this world heritage is a common legacy of all humanity, representing its story, diversity, and shared experiences. He stressed that destroying cultural heritage erases not only stones and buildings, but also obliterates ancestral narratives, severs people's connection to their past, and undermines opportunities for reconciliation and recovery after conflict.

He affirmed that the State of Qatar, as Vice-Chair of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee and representative of the Arab Group, views the targeting of cultural heritage sites in Palestine, whether in Ramallah or Gaza, as a continued and blatant violation of the 1972 World Heritage Convention.

He specifically highlighted the ongoing threats to the Ibrahimi Mosque (Al-Haram Al-Ibrahimi) due to Israeli occupation practices, including attempts to alter and seize it, calling on the international community and the World Heritage Centre to take immediate action to protect this historic site in accordance with relevant World Heritage Committee resolutions.

Dr. Al Henzab explained that the State of Qatar's position stems from a deep conviction of the need to preserve heritage as a fundamental pillar of identity and cultural diversity, noting that Qatar has long paid great attention to protecting its own cultural and natural heritage and remains fully committed to the standards and principles of the 1972 UNESCO World Heritage Convention.

He confirmed the State of Qatar's keenness to support international efforts to preserve listed sites through unique initiatives aimed at raising awareness of the importance of heritage as a key component of sustainable development.

In conclusion, he renewed Qatar's unwavering commitment to the principles of the World Heritage Convention and expressed his aspiration for continued constructive cooperation with all international partners to safeguard this shared heritage and ensure its preservation and enhancement for future generations.