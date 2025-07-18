Klingenstein Fields Advisors Named To America's Top Rias By Financial Advisor Magazine
Image caption: Klingenstein Fields Advisors named to America's Top RIAs.
“We are pleased to receive this honor,” said Kenneth D. Pollinger, Chairman and Co-CEO.“To be included in FA Magazine's 2025 RIA Rankings is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and effort of the entire KF Advisors team to provide our clients with personalized solutions and service.”
James W. Fields, President and Co-CEO, added,“We believe that the focus on our fiduciary responsibility of always acting in our clients' best interests is what allows us to consistently fulfill our clients' expectations and grow as a firm.”
Each year, Financial Advisor Magazine conducts a voluntary survey of independent RIAs filing their own Form ADV reports with the SEC and providing financial planning and related services to individual investors. Participation in the survey is free and open to qualifying firms. The rankings are based on total assets, year-over-year growth in assets, growth in assets per client, and other firm characteristics, with firms ordered from largest to smallest based on their year-end assets under management.
About Klingenstein Fields Advisors:
KF Advisors, an independent SEC-registered advisor based in New York City, has been solely dedicated to helping individuals, families, and organizations achieve their legacy, philanthropic, and funding goals through customized wealth planning and investment management for over 35 years.
