Pharmasgp Holding SE: Acceptance Period For FUTRUE Gmbh's Public Delisting Tender Offer Underway
PharmaSGP Holding SE: Acceptance period for FUTRUE GmbH's public delisting tender offer underway
Gräfelfing, July 18, 2025 – PharmaSGP Holding SE (ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5 WKN: A2P4LJ) announces that the public delisting tender offer made by FUTRUE GmbH to the shareholders of PharmaSGP is open for acceptance.
Shareholders of PharmaSGP can tender their shares under the delisting tender offer in exchange for a cash consideration of €28.00 per PharmaSGP share until August 11, 2025 at 24:00 hours (CEST).
The offer document as well as a non-binding English translation of the offer document are available online at .
ABOUT PHARMASGP HOLDING SE
PharmaSGP is a leading consumer health company with a diversified portfolio of over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products that are marketed with a focus on the pharmacy distribution channel. These products are mostly based on natural active pharmaceutical ingredients with documented efficacy and few known side effects.
The Company's core brands cover chronic indications, including rheumatic pain, nerve pain and other age-related ailments. In Germany, PharmaSGP is the market leader for systemic chemical-free pain remedies with its brand families RubaXX® for rheumatic pain and Restaxil® for neuralgic pain. Furthermore, PharmaSGP also offers leading products against sexual weakness and vertigo symptoms. Since introducing the first product from the current product portfolio in 2012, PharmaSGP has successfully established its business model in other European countries, including Austria, Italy, Belgium, Spain and France. In September 2021, the product portfolio was expanded by the brands Baldriparan®, Formigran®, Spalt® and Kamol®, thus also strengthening or developing the indications pain and sleep disorder. The sales territory was expanded to include Switzerland and Eastern Europe. In 2024, PharmaSGP generated revenues of €118.8 million at an adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.3%.
In order to further expand its competitive position, PharmaSGP plans to increase the number of indications covered by PharmaSGP's product offering, increase PharmaSGP's European footprint, and accelerate its growth strategy especially by capitalizing on selected M&A opportunities.
18.07.2025 CET/CEST
