CII Mysuru To Host 'Integrate 2025' To Link Local Msmes To Buyers

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Mysuru zone will host 'Integrate 2025', a comprehensive two-day business event scheduled for August 21-22 at the Jagannatha Centre for Art and Culture in Mysuru.

The event combines a buyer-seller meet, industrial exhibition, and technical conference designed to strengthen regional business networks.

The initiative focuses on promoting business sustainability through enhanced local procurement linkages, collaboration among micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and fostering industrial innovation.

According to CII officials, the event addresses the critical need for structured platforms that can foster regional value chains while deepening vendor development connections and improving market visibility for MSMEs and startups.

By positioning the event in Mysuru, a tier-2 city, CII aims to decentralise industrial growth patterns and unlock procurement synergies that extend beyond traditional metropolitan business corridors.

The organisation views this approach as essential for catalysing broad-based economic development across regional markets.

Nagaraj Gargeshwari, Chairman, CII Mysuru zone, emphasised the event's strategic importance in enabling business sustainability.

He stated that 'Integrate 2025' reflects the organisation's commitment to empowering MSMEs, promoting local sourcing practices, and fostering ecosystem-wide collaboration.

The platform is designed to help industries explore partnerships that are both strategically sound and future-oriented.

The event is expected to attract over 200 delegates representing diverse sectors of the regional economy.

Participants will include MSMEs, startups, public sector undertakings, large enterprises, policymakers, and ecosystem enablers from Karnataka and neighboring regions, creating opportunities for cross-sector collaboration and knowledge exchange.

A notable addition to this year's program is the launch of 'Re-Integrate', a social initiative aimed at supporting qualified and experienced women in restarting their careers after employment breaks.

According to CII, this program simultaneously addresses the talent requirements of local MSMEs while providing career reentry opportunities for women professionals, creating a mutually beneficial arrangement for both parties.

