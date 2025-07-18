India Rejects NATO's Trade Warning, Reaffirms Commitment To Energy Security

MENAFN - KNN India)India has firmly rejected warnings from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte regarding potential secondary sanctions on countries maintaining trade relations with Russia, emphasising its commitment to energy security and cautioning against global policy inconsistencies.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded to Rutte's comments by stating that India is monitoring developments closely while prioritising the energy needs of its population.

"Securing energy needs of our people is understandably an overriding priority for us," Jaiswal said, adding that India's approach is guided by market availability and prevailing global circumstances.

He specifically cautioned against the implementation of double standards in international energy policies.

The diplomatic exchange followed Rutte's visit to Washington, where he endorsed President Donald Trump's recent announcement of potential 100 percent tariffs on Russian exports, including oil, to be implemented within 50 days unless Moscow engages in peace negotiations regarding Ukraine.

During his remarks to reporters after meeting with U.S. lawmakers, Rutte specifically identified India, China, and Brazil as countries that could face severe consequences for continued business relationships with Russia.

"My encouragement to these three countries, particularly if you live now in Beijing, or in Delhi, you might want to take a look into this, because this might hit you very hard," Rutte stated.

He added, "So please make the phone call to Vladimir Putin and tell him he has to get serious about peace talks."

India currently ranks among the largest importers of Russian crude oil, purchasing it at a price cap of USD 60 per barrel, which represents a significant discount compared to global market rates.

As of July 2025, Russian crude constitutes 42 per cent of India's total oil imports, equivalent to approximately 2.08 million barrels per day.

Indian refiners process much of this imported oil into petroleum products that are subsequently exported to various countries, including G7 nations.

Industry analysts suggest that additional tariffs on Russian-origin oil could significantly impact the competitiveness of Indian refined exports in global markets.

Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India has consistently defended its oil trade with Moscow, citing principles of strategic autonomy and the necessity of securing affordable energy supplies for its 1.4 billion citizens.

The specific implementation mechanisms and global enforcement procedures for Trump's proposed sanctions remain unclear at this time.

(KNN Bureau)