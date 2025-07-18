Setting A New Record: 10,000+ Students Join Aakash Educational Services Limited - The Home Of Problem Solvers

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

Welcoming the next generation of Problem Solvers to a guided, result-oriented academic journey More students and parents across India are choosing Aakash for trusted guidance and strong results Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) , the national leader in test preparatory services, is proud to welcome over 10,000+ new students into its classrooms this academic year who joined Aakash after experiencing various competitive brands. These students and their parents have shown trust in Aakash seeing its strong track record, dominating results and consistent success in competitive exams like NEET, JEE, and Olympiads.

Aakash Institute marks the achievement of 10,000+ student transitions with a special cake-cutting ceremony, joined by faculty, staff, and students



Cake cutting ceremonies were held across the country at Aakash branches to welcome the new joinees. A grand ceremony was also held at Aakash Institute's South Extension branch.



Their joining not only reflects the growing trust in Aakash's unparalleled academic ecosystem but also reinforces its position as the Home of Problem Solvers, a space where challenges are met with the well-structured learning journey, with the right tools, strategies and expert guidance to help them do their best.



With over 5,500 experienced faculty members, regular AIATS and FTS assessments, personal mentors, and one-on-one doubt-clearing sessions, students receive continuous guidance to identify and strengthen their weak areas. Regular Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs) keep families actively involved in the learning journey, while smart learning analytics and personalized study plans ensure every student remains on the right track.



Aakash also offers INVICTUS, a specialized JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) preparation program designed for students aspiring to secure seats in top IITs. The program emphasizes advance training, personalized mentorship and AI-powered learning tools to help students excel in JEE Advanced. For NEET aspirants, Concept Kundli helps them build a strong foundation by analyzing and improving conceptual clarity. Additionally, Aakash Digital provides flexible online learning solutions for students who live in remote areas or prefer studying from home, ensuring no learner is left behind.



Mr. Deepak Mehrotra, Managing Director & CEO, Aakash Educational Services Limited , said,“We are happy to welcome more than 10,000 students and their families into the Aakash family. This shows the growing belief in our academic system and the way we work closely with each student to help them succeed. At Aakash, we don't just teach, we help students solve problems, stay focused, and move forward with confidence. We thank all the parents and students for trusting us with such an important year in their lives.”