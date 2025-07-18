Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 25% Increase In Net Earnings
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|As of 6/30/2025
| Jun-2025
Ending Balance
| Dec-2024
Ending Balance
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$56,447,198
|$45,256,619
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$ 56,447,198
|$ 45,256,619
|Fed Funds Sold
|$ 9,060
|$ 31,029
|Investment securities available for sale, net of zero
|allowance for credit losses
|$6,082,331
|$6,558,341
|Investment securities held to maturity , net of zero
|allowance for credit losses
|$192,972,194
|$190,701,756
|Total Investments
|$ 199,054,525
|$ 197,260,097
|Gross loans held for investments
|$206,254,179
|$205,235,497
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|($4,637,060
|)
|($4,623,740
|)
|Net Loans
|$ 201,617,119
|$ 200,611,757
|Stock investments, restricted, at cost
|$3,662,000
|$3,576,000
|Fixed assets, net
|$8,069,987
|$7,255,785
|Accrued Interest Receivable
|$1,532,213
|$1,539,505
|Bank Owned Life Insurance
|$8,600,690
|$8,482,043
|Other Assets
|$3,492,678
|$3,170,159
|Total Assets
|$ 481,978,760
|$ 466,678,432
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
|$172,049,944
|$166,668,725
|Interest-bearing
|$199,527,255
|$182,200,703
|Total Deposits
|$ 371,577,199
|$ 348,869,428
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|$10,000,000
|$0
|Federal Reserve Bank borrowings
|$40,000,000
|$60,000,000
|Subordinated debt
|$10,000,000
|$10,000,000
|Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust
|$3,093,000
|$3,093,000
|Accrued interest payable
|$220,193
|$132,812
|Other Liabilities
|$1,730,432
|$1,877,996
|Total Liabilities
|$ 436,620,824
|$ 423,973,236
|Shareholder Equity
|Common Stock **
|$10,502,558
|$10,502,558
|Retained Earnings
|$36,952,444
|$34,059,943
|Unrealized Gain (Loss) AFS Securities
|($2,097,066
|)
|($1,857,305
|)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|$ 45,357,936
|$ 42,705,196
|Total Liab & Shareholders' Equity
|$ 481,978,760
|$ 466,678,432
|** Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 3,211,970 shares issued and outstanding at 6/30/2025 and 12/31/2024
|Consolidated Statements of Net Income
|As of 6/30/2025
| Jun-2025
QTD Balance
| Jun-2024
QTD Balance
| Jun-2025
YTD Balance
| Jun-2024
YTD Balance
|Interest Income
|Interest & Fees On Loans
|$3,373,949
|$2,801,198
|$6,695,566
|$5,528,999
|Interest on Investment Securities
|$1,776,975
|$1,945,563
|$3,479,765
|$3,881,668
|Other Interest Income
|$176,702
|$489,331
|$433,028
|$1,520,279
|Total Interest Income
|$ 5,327,626
|$ 5,236,092
|$ 10,608,359
|$ 10,930,946
|Interest Expense
|Interest on Deposits
|$1,255,426
|$1,054,734
|$2,445,727
|$2,087,669
|Interest on Borrowings
|$273,228
|$997,524
|$743,147
|$2,310,217
|Total Interest Expense
|$ 1,528,654
|$ 2,052,258
|$ 3,188,874
|$ 4,397,886
|Net Interest Income
|$ 3,798,972
|$ 3,183,834
|$ 7,419,485
|$ 6,533,060
|Provision For Loan Losses
|($ 2,622
|)
|$ 1,794
|$ 8,082
|($ 1,139
|)
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
|$ 3,801,594
|$ 3,182,040
|$ 7,411,403
|$ 6,534,199
|Noninterest Income
|Service Charges and Fees on Deposit Accounts
|$527,202
|$460,658
|$1,033,560
|$900,515
|Interchange Fees
|$110,482
|$102,761
|$216,951
|$195,033
|Earnings from Bank-Owned Life Insurance
|$60,373
|$58,579
|$118,647
|$114,875
|Merchant Services Processing
|$178,751
|$148,770
|$320,047
|$281,538
|Other Miscellaneous Income
|$134,621
|$51,250
|$177,814
|$103,522
|Total Noninterest Income
|$ 1,011,429
|$ 822,018
|$ 1,867,019
|$ 1,595,483
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
|$1,632,294
|$1,420,868
|$3,220,764
|$2,922,295
|Occupancy and Equipment
|$219,906
|$168,404
|$401,359
|$332,473
|Merchant Services Processing
|$69,552
|$73,394
|$146,593
|$144,603
|Other Expenses
|$736,190
|$624,150
|$1,466,453
|$1,280,128
|Total Noninterest Expense
|$ 2,657,942
|$ 2,286,816
|$ 5,235,169
|$ 4,679,499
|Income Before Income Tax Expense
|$ 2,155,080
|$ 1,717,243
|$ 4,043,251
|$ 3,450,182
|Provision For Income Tax
|$ 614,855
|$ 485,492
|$ 1,150,750
|$ 974,758
|Net Income
|$ 1,540,225
|$ 1,231,751
|$ 2,892,501
|$ 2,475,424
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.90
|$
|0.77
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.90
|$
|0.77
|Financial Highlights
|As of 6/30/2025
| Jun-2025
QTD
| Jun-2024
QTD
| Jun-2025
YTD
| Jun-2024
YTD
|Key Financial Ratios
|Annualized Return on Average Equity
|13.88%
|12.61%
|13.32%
|12.85%
|Annualized Return on Average Assets
|1.41%
|1.08%
|1.32%
|1.04%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.69%
|2.95%
|3.60%
|2.91%
|Core Efficiency Ratio
|55.25%
|57.09%
|56.37%
|57.57%
|Net Chargeoffs/Recoveries to Average Loans
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|0.00%
| 3 month ended
Jun-2025
QTD Avg
| 3 month ended
Jun-2024
QTD Avg
| Jun-2025
YTD Avg
| Jun-2024
YTD Avg
|Average Balances
|(thousands, unaudited)
|Average assets
|$440,184
|$458,364
|$442,199
|$475,291
|Average interest-earning assets
|$414,576
|$432,215
|$416,766
|$450,774
|Average interest-bearing liabilities
|$221,881
|$240,214
|$226,466
|$258,566
|Average gross loans
|$206,619
|$187,788
|$207,296
|$184,961
|Average deposits
|$369,282
|$331,088
|$363,382
|$330,519
|Average equity
|$44,617
|$39,172
|$43,924
|$38,623
| Jun-2025
QTD
| Dec-2024
YTD
|Credit Quality
|Non-performing loans
|$833,565
|$1,228,165
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.40%
|0.60%
|Non-performing loans to total assets
|0.17%
|0.26%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|2.25%
|2.25%
|Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO
|0.40%
|0.60%
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
|556.29%
|376.48%
|Other Period-end Statistics
|Shareholders equity to total assets
|9.41%
|9.15%
|Net Loans to Deposits
|54.12%
|57.36%
|Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits
|46.30%
|47.77%
|Company Leverage Ratio
|11.48%
|10.40%
|Core Deposits / Total Deposits
|97.01%
|97.31%
