Professor Benedict Oramah recognised for long service as Export Trading Group (ETG), TRACE, KCB and CBZ toast award success at 32nd Afreximbank Annual Meetings

The third edition of the Pan-African Business and Development Awards has recognised and celebrated leading businesses on the continent and in the diaspora in alignment with Afreximbank's push for a promotion of a Global Africa

Marking his distinguished tenor, Professor Benedict Oramah, outgoing Afreximbank President, was honoured with the Bank's Long Service Award alongside other employees

Export Trading Group (ETG) won the Global Africa Business Leader Award 2025 for fostering economic growth across the continent and enhancing food security

KCB Group Plc, Kenya and CBZ Bank, Zimbabwe emerged winners of the Afreximbank Financial Institutions Award 2025 for banking institutions with more than $500m and less than $500m capital respectively for having played a pivotal role in bridging the trade finance gap in Africa. TRACE, a multimedia platform dedicated to the entertainment and empowerment of people of African descent won the Diaspora Business of the Year Award for their impact in strengthening continental and diaspora ties.

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) ( ) hosted the third edition of the Pan-African Business and Development Awards in association with the Business Council for Africa (BCA) on Wednesday June 25, 2025, at a colourful Gala Dinner attended by more than 400 dignitaries including business and political leaders from Nigeria, across Africa and the diaspora.

The Pan-African Business and Development Awards, held annually during the Afreximbank Annual Meetings, are designed to celebrate and recognise transformative businesses and financial institutions within the African continent and in the diaspora in keeping with the Bank's vision for a Global Africa.

Export Trading Group (ETG), operational in nearly 20 countries on the continent, won the Global Africa Business Leader Award , 2025 for fostering economic growth across the continent and enhancing food security by connecting smallholder farmers with regional and global markets, improving livelihoods and boosting intra-African trade, reflecting Afreximbank's mandate of fostering trade and economic growth across the continent. The company's investments in storage, logistics, and processing infrastructure have helped reduce post-harvest losses and increased value addition.

This year, TRACE, the multimedia platform dedicated to the entertainment and empowerment of people of African descent, won the Diaspora Business of the Year award for its impact in strengthening continental and diaspora ties through the vehicle of entertainment. Its mission is to uplift African identity through music, education, and storytelling. TRACE's platforms reach and support over 5,000 artists and 1,000 brands annually. It employs hundreds across Africa, contributing hundreds of millions of dollars in value.

Two banking giants were recognised in the Afreximbank Financial Institutions Award - 2025 . KCB Group Plc, Kenya's largest bank by assets emerged winner of the award for banking institutions with more than $500m capital while CBZ Bank, also Zimbabwe's largest Bank emerged winner of the Afreximbank Financial Institutions Award-2025 for banking institutions with less than $500m capital.

KCB, which won in the same category in 2024, was recognised for facilitating local and cross-border trade finance through various products as well as mitigating risks inherent in trade on behalf of its customers. One of the first East African banks to enhance financial inclusion and economic growth, it has positioned itself as an enabler for businesses and consumers to transact efficiently across African borders.

CBZ Bank from Zimbabwe has played a pivotal role in bridging the trade finance gap in Africa by leveraging strategic partnerships, introducing innovative products, and executing a comprehensive pan-African vision . During the 31st Afreximbank Annual meetings held in Nassau, The Bahamas last year, CBZ Bank and Afreximbank inked two deals ( ) totalling $80 million consisting of US$60 million line of credit and $20 million Afreximbank Trade Facilitation Programme (AFTRAF) facility signalling their continued collaboration aimed at promoting economic development.

In a speech delivered on behalf of Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of Board of Directors at Afreximbank, the Bank's Senior Executive Vice President, Denys Denya, said:“This Awards event is our way of saying thank you to everyone who, regardless of size or significance of your role, has contributed to furthering the course of development in Africa. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate you. With these awards, we reaffirm our commitment to the shared goal of transforming the African economy and restoring the dignity of Africans, regardless of their geographic location.”

Arnold Ekpe, former group CEO of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated and chair of the BCA, in his remarks, commented on the importance of recognising and celebrating institutions that contribute to Africa's development, which he said,“has become the defining essence of Afreximbank.”

A major highlight of the awards ceremony was the recognition of four long serving Afreximbank staff members for their dedicated service of between 25 and 30 years. This esteemed group included Professor Benedict Oramah who was honoured for over three decades at the Bank with ten years spent at the helm as President and Chairman of Board of Directors.

Presenting the long service award to Prof. Oramah, Wale Edun, Nigeria's Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy said:“Tonight, we acknowledge not just a remarkable career, but a transformative journey spanning three decades. Under your leadership, the bank hasn't just scaled; it has soared, championing strategies that have fundamentally reshaped trade and development across Africa. Nigeria is incredibly proud of your achievements, your leadership, and your unwavering commitment to the economic prosperity of our continent. You are a true son of the soil; a shining example of what dedication and vision can accomplish.”

The Pan-African Business and Development Awards are hosted by Afreximbank in association with the BCA. The awards series was launched in 2023 to recognise those organisations and leaders that epitomise the pan-African spirit by leading the way in building substantive and transformative cross-border businesses.

