Black Dragon Capitalsm Reinforces Commitment To Children's Health Through Sponsorship Of 2025 Credit Unions For Kids Northwest Classic Golf Tournament

Partnership with Louis Hernandez Jr, For A Bright Future Foundation, has a long history of supporting equal access to healthcare for communities around the world

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon CapitalSM ("Black Dragon") proudly announces its sponsorship of the 2025 Credit Unions for Kids Northwest Classic Golf Tournament, taking place on July 21, 2025 , at The Reserve Vineyard & Golf Club in Aloha, Oregon .

Black Dragon CapitalSM is a multi-phased investment firm with a unique, operationally led approach focusing on advanced technologies in high-growth segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm was founded by Louis Hernandez, Jr. , an award-winning entrepreneur, operating executive, investor, philanthropist, and author.

Driven by a long-standing mission to support underserved communities and drive innovation through purposeful investment, Black Dragon continues to align its efforts with impactful causes that create meaningful change. One such initiative is through its deep-rooted support of the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals , an ongoing commitment further advanced through the philanthropic work of For A Bright Future Foundation , a non-profit organization founded and chaired by Louis Hernandez, Jr.

As part of its continued support of Credit Unions for Kids, For A Bright Future Foundation recently contributed to the Children's Miracle Network Hospital , reinforcing the collective mission to nurture the potential of every child, regardless of their circumstances. The Northwest Classic Golf Tournament stands as one of the signature annual events in this effort, uniting industry leaders and advocates in support of pediatric healthcare.

"Supporting events like the Northwest Classic allows us to stand alongside credit union and leaders in demonstrating the credit union difference by helping build stronger, healthier futures for children," said Louis Hernandez, Jr., Founder and CEO of Black Dragon CapitalSM . "We are proud to contribute to this important cause and remain committed to investing in communities in a way that creates lasting, generational impact."

About Black Dragon CapitalSM

Black Dragon CapitalSM, founded over a decade ago by recognized financial technology and credit union leaders, is a multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm is led by a collaborative team with a combination of intense operating experience, community impact focus, and a proven track record of successfully transforming companies.

About Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. Learn more at forabrightfuturefoundation .

Media Contact or Inquiries:

Aren Wong

Social Media Manager, Black Dragon Capital

[email protected]

SOURCE Black Dragon Capital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED