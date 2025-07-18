Attain Online Japanese Language School Opens Enrollment For Fall 2025 With Special Offer: Up To 2 Months Free Tuition

Fall 2025 promotion at AOJ Language School

Fall 2025 information session 1

Fall 2025 Free Trial Lesson

Attain Online Japanese Language School has started the enrollment for the Fall Semester of 2025. Applications are accepted via the online application form.

KOTO, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Online Japanese Language School“Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, has started the enrollment for the Fall Semester of 2025. Applications are accepted via the online application form, and the deadline for enrollment is September 18 (Japan time). They are also offering online school information sessions, free trial lessons, and a special Fall semester enrollment promotion , the first information session will be held on September 7. Please contact them for more information.



AOJ Language School is an online Japanese language school founded by Attain, the creator of the e-learning course“Attain Online Japanese”, which has over 100,000 students on the learning platform Udemy. The school welcomes students from around the globe, offering high-quality, affordable content that enables learners to study Japanese from anywhere in the world. AOJ Language School is now in its fourth year of operation, with over 400 students worldwide currently enrolled.

In the Fall semester 2025, they offer Japanese language classes for all levels (N5-N1), which are also ideal for studying for the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT). They offer two types of classes: video classes that can be accessed 24 hours a day, and 90-minute live classes twice a week taught by a team of excellent teachers who are qualified Japanese language teachers. The video lectures are also available in English, Chinese, Vietnamese and Portuguese, and one of the appeals of the service is that you can choose a time that is convenient for you and study Japanese in your native language.

Applications for admission can be submitted through the online application form, which takes only a minute to complete. Free trial lessons are also available, so feel free to apply and explore the program. Additionally, online information sessions are planned for the near future. If you would like to participate, please contact them using the inquiry form. For any questions about the school or to request information materials, please visit their website.

*Please visit their website for more information and to request information materials.

School information session record for the last semester:



Courses offered:

・i-class (for beginners and N5 elementary level study)



・ro-class (for N4 elementary level study)



・ha-class (for N3 intermediate level study)



・ni-class (for N2 intermediate to advanced level study)



・ho-class (for N1 advanced level study)

course/jlptN2-ho

Where to Apply:

Application deadline: September 18, 2025, Japan time

Enrollment date: October 5, 2025 Japan Time Click here for application guidelines

admission/guideline

1st Information Session: September 7 10:00-11:00 (Japan Time)

2nd Information Session: September 7 17:00-18:00 (Japan Time)

Event Format: Zoom (Zoom URL will be provided to registered participants before the event)

Language: English

Agenda: Overview of AOJ Language School, Curriculum & Course details, Enrollment Information RSVP: Please refer to the following URL to register via email or the form. Further details will be provided to registered participants.



They are running a special offer of up to 2 months free tuition for those who apply for admission by the application deadline. ・No enrollment fee.

・Free first month for all students

・Another month of tuition will be cashed back to you if you study to the end of the semester.

・Full JLPT N2 passing support for all students. For more details, click here!



Website URL:

(Website available in English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese, and Portuguese) Tuition Fee: ¥15,000 per month Payment Methods:

1. Bank Transfer: One-time payment for the entire semester (6 months)

2. Credit Card: Monthly payments

Included in the above fees: Live class attendance fee, video class attendance fee, System usage fee Live Class Schedule: (Japan Time)

Every Wednesday and Saturday

9:00-10:30

11:00-12:30

19:30-21:00

(Note: Depending on the number of applicants, there may be additional classes on other days.) Features

- Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School is a Japanese-language school for study online.

- Live and video lectures give students access to high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world.

- Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even if students start learning as beginners, they can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in a minimum period of 2 years. Attain will fully support students until they pass JLPT N2.

- Live lectures by talented teachers who are qualified as Japanese-language instructors will make learning Japanese more fun and engaging. Each live lecture is to be given in a small group. Students can participate in classes anywhere via internet connection. Students can access recorded lectures even if absent from live ones.

- It is a place where students can meet Japanese learners from all over the world. They can also interact with others of different cultures through the learning of Japanese.

- It supports all Japanese-language levels. Students can choose the level of Japanese class that suits them.

- AOJ Language School provides high-quality Japanese learning to those who want to learn Japanese all over the world. Attain does not require any admission fee to make it easier to continue studying and students can choose to pay the tuition fee monthly.

- Attain has a consultation desk to support studying and working in Japan. Contact:

Kana Kanazawa

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3- 6381-8641

Email: ...

Head Office: Eitai OT Building, 1-5-6 Saga, Koto-ku, Tokyo, 135-0031, Japan Kana Kanazawa

Attain corporation

+81 3- 6381-8641

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Other School information session record for the last semester Legal Disclaimer: EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.