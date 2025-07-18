INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Rxsight, Inc. - RXST

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of (“RxSight” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: RXST). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether RxSight and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 8, 2025, RxSight issued a press release announcing select preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Among other items, RxSight announced expected revenue of $33.6 million,“representing a decrease of 4% compared to the prior year period, and a decrease of 11% compared to the first quarter of 2025.” The Company also sharply revised its 2025 revenue guidance, cutting the midpoint from $167.5 million to $125 million. Following RxSight's announcements, Wells Fargo and BTIG both downgraded RxSight, citing“structural issues” and“a continued tough competitive environment.”

On this news, RxSight's stock price fell $4.84 per share, or 37.84%, to close at $7.95 per share on July 9, 2025.

