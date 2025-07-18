Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Emily Windsor Nominated For Legal 500 Property And Housing Junior Of The Year Award

2025-07-18 11:46:07
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Legal 500 Bar Awards recognize excellence across the UK legal profession, with winners selected based on client feedback and market research. Emily Windsor is one of eight barristers nominated in the Property and Housing Junior category, competing alongside practitioners from other chambers including Doughty Street Chambers, Enterprise Chambers, Henderson Chambers, Landmark Chambers, Selborne Chambers, Tanfield Chambers, and Ten Old Square.

"I am delighted to be nominated among such distinguished practitioners in such a strong field," said Windsor. "I am very grateful to my peers and clients who took the time to provide feedback."

The Legal 500 Bar Awards ceremony will take place on 24 September 2025, at which time the winners will be announced across all categories.

The full list of nominees is here .

About Falcon Chambers Falcon Chambers is a leading specialist chambers focusing on all aspects of property law, and related areas such as planning and compulsory purchase, insolvency, professional negligence and valuation issues. Based in London, its clients range from individuals to major institutions and national developers.

