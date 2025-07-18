Moneyweb Launches 'Mandates And Megaphones' - A Bold New G20-Focused Podcast Hosted By Jeremy Maggs

The weekly podcast series is brought to you by Standard Bank Group, lead sponsor of the B20, the official business dialogue forum of the G20.

Moneyweb launches Mandates and Megaphones, a weekly G20-focused podcast hosted by Jeremy Maggs ahead of SA's first-ever G20 Summit in November.

- Jeremy MaggsJOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As South Africa prepares to host the G20 Summit for the first time on African soil, Moneyweb proudly announces the launch of its new flagship podcast: Mandates and Megaphones , hosted by veteran broadcaster Jeremy Maggs .Launching on Monday, 21 July 2025, this weekly series will track the political, economic, and diplomatic developments leading up to the November summit in Johannesburg – a milestone moment for Africa and the global economy.Each Monday, a new episode will unpack the major themes shaping the G20 agenda - from debt, diplomacy and climate justice to global trade tensions, digital transformation, infrastructure gaps, and Africa's voice at the table.With sharp editorial analysis, high-profile guests, and behind-the-scenes insights, Mandates and Megaphones promises to be essential listening for business leaders, policymakers, and anyone seeking to understand how the G20 influences global economic direction - and what it means for South Africa.The man behind the micJeremy Maggs is one of South Africa's most respected media professionals, with over four decades of experience across television, radio, and print.He currently hosts Moneyweb@Midday and Hot Business on Hot 102.7. Maggs has held senior editorial roles at eNCA and Radio 702's Eyewitness News.He is also the author of the bestseller Win!, co-author of A Century Ignited, and founder of a respected media training consultancy. Pan Macmillan published his memoir, My Final Answer, in 2021. His radio show, The Power Update on Power 98.7, was awarded Best Current Affairs Programme at the 2017 Liberty Radio Awards. He was inducted into the SA Radio Hall of Fame the same year.“The G20 is more than just a diplomatic gathering - it's a battleground of mandates, influence, and priorities,” says Maggs.“This podcast is about helping South Africans make sense of how those decisions affect our economy and our future.”A platform for strategic dialogueRyk van Niekerk, editor of Moneyweb, adds:“Mandates and Megaphones will be the premier South African podcast covering the G20 - incisive, authoritative, and essential listening for policymakers, industry leaders and global observers.”With South Africa stepping onto the world stage as G20 host, this podcast is more than just a media product - it's a space for meaningful dialogue. With Jeremy Maggs at the helm, Mandates and Megaphones will resonate in boardrooms, media briefings, and diplomatic circles alike.The podcast is brought to you by Standard Bank Group, the lead sponsor of the B20, the official business dialogue forum of the G20. The series will explore both public and private sector perspectives on Africa's evolving economic role.Release scheduleThe first episode will air on Monday, 21 July. New episodes will be released every Monday until the summit concludes in late November.Follow Mandates and Megaphones wherever you get your podcasts, or download the Moneyweb app to stay informed - anytime, anywhere.About MoneywebMoneyweb is a leading South African financial media group and a wholly owned subsidiary of African Media Entertainment (AME).Known for its independent, high-quality journalism, Moneyweb delivers trusted business, investment, and economic content across digital, radio, and print platforms. Its flagship site, co, reaches over 1.2 million monthly users, while its financial programming airs on national radio stations SAfm and RSG.With a loyal audience of business professionals and investors, Moneyweb is a vital source of insight for South Africa's decision-makers.Learn more atAbout Standard Bank GroupStandard Bank Group is Africa's largest bank by assets, with operations in 20 African countries and key international financial centres. Headquartered in Johannesburg and listed on the JSE (SBK) and NSX (SNB), the bank has a 163-year legacy and a strong pan-African presence. As of December 2024, it serves over 20 million clients, employs more than 50 000 people, and operates 1 150+ branches and 5 500 ATMs across the continent.Its strategic partnership with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), its largest shareholder, strengthens trade ties between Africa, China, and other emerging markets.Learn more at

