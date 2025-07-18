Timbercreek Financial Announces Conference Call To Discuss Second Quarter Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) will hold a conference call and live audio webcast at 1:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 31, 2025, to discuss financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The financial results will be released on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, after the markets close. Interested parties are invited to participate in the call with management which will be followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

To join the Zoom Webinar:

If you are a Guest please click the link below to join:

Webinar ID: 893 1970 2529

Passcode: 1234

Or Telephone:

Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

Canada: +1 780 666 0144, +1 204 272 7920, +1 438 809 7799, +1 587 328 1099, +1 647 374 4685, +1 647 558 0588, +1 778 907 2071

International numbers available:

Speakers will receive a separate link to the Webinar.

The playback of the conference call will also be available on following the call.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while targeting strong risk-adjusted returns for investors.

CONTACT:

Timbercreek Financial

Blair Tamblyn

Chief Executive Officer

...

.