Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Signs Mou With Spain Film Commission To Boost Film Tourism

Hon'ble CM Dr. Mohan Yadav with officials from MPTB and Spain Film Commission

Strategic discussions between MPTB and Spain Film Commission led by Mr. Shukla and Mr. Guimerans.

The MoU signing was attended by the official delegation from the Madhya Pradesh Government, reinforcing the commitment to international collaboration in film tourism.

MoU signed by Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla and Mr. Juan Manuel Guimerans in the presence of Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav.

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a strategic step toward global film collaboration, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Spain Film Commission. The partnership aims to promote film tourism, streamline production support, and position both regions as attractive destinations for international filmmakers.The MoU outlines cooperation in areas such as inward investment, joint promotions, and advisory support to national administrations. Though not legally binding, it emphasizes joint marketing to showcase Madhya Pradesh and Spain as premier filming locations.Juan Manuel Guimerans, President of the Spain Film Commission, praised Madhya Pradesh as a promising and well-balanced tourism destination. He underlined the shared vision of leveraging film as both an industry and a catalyst for tourism.The three-year agreement, renewable annually, supports Madhya Pradesh's broader goal of becoming a global filmmaking hub, thanks to its scenic diversity, heritage richness, and supportive governance.This collaboration is set to foster cultural exchange, attract international investment, and empower filmmakers through cross-border storytelling.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board

Film Tourism in Madhya Pradesh | Film Friendly State of India #MadhyaPradesh

