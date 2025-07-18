Foundry512 Expands Talent Roster, Hiring For Key Roles Across Media, Accounts, Projects, And Creative

Foundry512 Media Agency is hiring multiple new positions

- Aaron HenryAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning advertising agency Foundry512 is actively expanding its creative and strategic team, with several new roles open across media buying, account management, creative, and project execution. The Austin-based ad agency is welcoming applications for full-time hires and freelance collaborators alike.In addition to hiring a Media Buyer, Account Executive, and Project Manager, Foundry512 is also seeking freelance Art Directors, Copywriters, and SEO Specialists to join its extended creative network. These roles will support integrated marketing campaigns across healthcare, public health, and high-performance sectors.“We're growing in every direction, not just adding roles, but expanding capabilities,” says Aaron Henry, CEO at Foundry512.“Our freelancers are as essential as our full-timers. We're building a team that's flexible, expert-driven, and ready to solve creative challenges with intelligence and heart.”Open Roles Include:.Media Buyer – A full-time hybrid position managing cross-platform campaigns..Account Executive – The key liaison between clients and agency teams..Freelance Art Director – Conceptual visual storytellers with experience across print, digital, and motion; strong portfolio required..Project Manager – Driving timelines, resources, and cross-functional coordination..Freelance Copywriter – Conceptual thinkers with a strong writing portfolio and the ability to translate strategy into compelling narratives..Freelance SEO Specialist – Experts in search optimization, content performance, and keyword strategy, ideally with experience in regulated industries.All full-time roles offer competitive benefits including 401(k) match, flexible hybrid scheduling, and generous PTO. Freelance roles offer project-based opportunities with potential for ongoing collaboration.To apply or learn more, visit our Careers Page

