People Of Bihar Praise NDA Govt's Decision To Provide 125 Units Of Free Electricity
People from various sectors in Muzaffarpur have expressed gratitude and described the decision as both timely and impactful.
Sangeeta Sahu, one of the residents in Muzaffarpur, called the initiative a "bold and commendable step" by the NDA government.
"This move will bring significant relief to thousands of families. The money saved from electricity bills can now be used for other essential needs," she told IANS.
Sahu also emphasised the potential for synergy with renewable energy efforts.
"Those who consume more than 125 units of electricity will now be encouraged to adopt the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana. However, the government should create a framework to buy back surplus electricity generated by individuals through solar panels. This would motivate more people to generate their own electricity and reduce pressure on the grid."
Artist Anand Singh Sonu echoed similar sentiments, praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the "double-engine government" in Bihar.
"This was a long-standing demand of the poor. Free electricity will give immense relief to daily wage earners and small-scale workers. The money they save can now be spent on their children's education or for personal development. It's a big win for the common man," he said.
Muzaffarpur resident Irshad Hussain Guddu also welcomed the announcement, thanking both Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for this initiative and for continuous development in infrastructure such as railways and roads.
"Minorities, Dalits, Maha Dalits -- everyone stands to benefit. People are truly happy with this step. They feel seen and supported," he said.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made the announcement on Thursday, stating that all domestic consumers in Bihar would receive 125 units of electricity free of charge starting from August 1, 2025.
This means consumers will see the benefit reflected from their July billing cycle itself.
Posting on social media platform X, the Chief Minister had said, "We have always provided electricity at affordable rates. Now we have decided that from August 1, all domestic consumers will not have to pay for up to 125 units. This move is aimed at easing the financial burden on households."
The announcement comes at a politically strategic time, with Bihar gearing up for Assembly elections scheduled to take place in October or November.
