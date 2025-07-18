Civil Dialogues And The Kinder Institute On Constitutional Democracy Headed To The Heartland

Kansas City Public Library Hosts Trusted Forum for Americans to Voice Concerns and Seek Understanding Across Political Divides

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From a detainment camp surrounded by alligators, to military forces on the streets of Los Angeles, to the dismantling of the Department of Education -- the headlines keep coming, and so do the questions, as Americans try to understand the Trump administration's actions and what it all means for the country's future. The public is invited to bring their questions and constructive conversation to the next Civil Dialogues town hall on July 22nd at the Kansas City Public Library. The Library and the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy are teaming up with Civil Dialogues for the second installment of "The People, The President & The Constitution: Your Questions Answered". More than 200 have already registered for the Kansas City event which builds upon the highly successful St. Louis town hall on the same topic. A livestream will be available for those unable to attend in person.Panelists include Jay Sexton, Director of the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy, Quinn Sheppard, a 2024 summa cum laude University of Missouri graduate with degrees in Constitutional Democracy and History, Woody Cozad, attorney and former chair of the Missouri Republican Party, and Kathy Kiely, veteran reporter and journalism professor. The discussion will center around the latest actions undertaken by the Trump administration, how and why Americans must engage in our democracy, and the steps to overcome our divisions and move forward together for the future of the country. Civil Dialogues Co-Founders, Jean Becker and Linda Lorelle, will moderate the program and engage the in-person and online audience in Q&A. The conversation will reflect and respect a diversity of viewpoints.Becker is a New York Times best-selling author who served as President George H.W. Bush's post-presidency chief of staff. Lorelle is an Emmy and Gracie award-winning broadcast journalist and entrepreneur. Civil Dialogues has become a trusted forum where Americans can voice concerns without judgment and seek understanding across political divides. In partnership with the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, the Clinton Presidential Center, the LBJ Foundation, the Baker Institute for Public Policy and Research, and its newest partner, the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy, Civil Dialogues seeks to create a safe space for community conversation on some of the most important and contentious topics of the day. Previous topics have included immigration, climate, America's foreign policy in the Middle East, why political partnerships matter, and the importance of public service in a healthy democracy. The goal is to educate Americans about all sides of difficult issues facing our nation and ensure that participants walk away with a better understanding of both the topic's nuances and the fellow Americans on the other side of their beliefs. The July 22nd event is the first of three Civil Dialogues town halls to be held at the Kansas City Public Library through the end of the year.To attend in person at 6pm CST on July 22nd, register here .To watch the livestream, please visit the Civil Dialogues website on event day.

