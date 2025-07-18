Chairperson Of The African Union Commission Welcomes The 19 April Peace Agreement In The Central African Republic And The Dissolution Of The Unité Pour La Paix En Centrafrique (UPC) And Réclamation Et Réhabilitation (3R) Armed Groups

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, July 18, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf welcomes the signing of the Peace Agreement concluded on 19 April 2025 in N'Djamena between the Government of the Central African Republic and the armed groups Unité pour la Paix en Centrafrique (UPC) and Retour, Réclamation et Réhabilitation (3R), as part of efforts to revitalize the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic (APPR-RCA).

The Chairperson further welcomes the formal announcement of the dissolution of the UPC and 3R, made on 10 July 2025 in Bangui by the respective leaders of the two groups. He calls on all remaining armed groups in the Central African Republic to lay down their arms and to commit in good faith to inclusive national dialogue and reconciliation in the supreme interest of the Central African people.

The Chairperson pays tribute to the distinguished role played by H.E. General Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad, whose direct facilitation of the agreement stands as a compelling illustration of the principle of“African solutions to African problems.”

He reaffirms the unwavering commitment of the African Union to support the Central African authorities and all stakeholders in the full and inclusive implementation of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation, with a view to consolidating stability, strengthening national cohesion, and advancing the country's sustainable development.

