Kerala Schoolboy's Electrocution 'Sad And Unfortunate': Minister Roshy Augustine Assures Strict Action

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], July 18 (ANI): Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine on Friday said that the recent electrocution death of a schooboy in Kollam was "sad and unfortunate" and assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted and strict action will be taken against those found responsible."I express deep sorrow over the death of Kollam Thevalakkara Boys High School 8th standard student Mithun due to electrocution, the minister said. "We must remain vigilant to ensure such tragedies do not happen again," the minister said, emphasising the need for stronger safety measures.

Education Department Takes Action

Meanwhile, General Education department of Kerala has decided to suspend the the headmistress of Thevalakkara Boys High School where Midhun, a Class VIII student was electrocuted on Thursday."The Public Education Department has decided to take strict action in the wake of it department will do its utmost in this regard. It is the son of Kerala who has been lost. The Public Education Department will take action keeping in mind that importance," Minister for General Education V Sivankutty said a press conference on Friday in Thiruvanthapuram Sivankutty said a show-cause notice would be issued to the school and that the management should reply to the notice within three days department has also announced an emergency assistance of Rs 3 lakh for the student's family from the General Education Department's Personal Deposits. The Department of General Education will also provide a good house for Midhun's family through Scouts and Guides. His younger brother will be provided with education up to the 12th standard, including examination fees and a special order will be issued from the office of the Department of General Education in this regard. DGE had issued a detailed circular on May 13, 2025, ahead of the new academic year 2025-26, regarding the opening of the school. It contained instructions regarding the preparations to be taken in connection with the opening of the school. Among the directives included one that said that any of the electrical posts, electric lines, stay wires, safety fences, etc. on the way to the school, in the school premises and in the compound are found to be dangerous, the concerned KSEB authorities should be informed and steps should be taken to ensure the safety of the children circular was sent to all the Deputy Directors of Education, Diet Principals, RDDs, ADs and District Secondary Education Officers and other officials concerned. An explanation would be sought from the assistant education officer (AEO) who was in charge of the school. AEO Antony Peter had held additional charge of the district education officer (DEO) at the time of school reopening Department of Public Education has the power to take action against the management under Rule 7, Chapter 3, KER ( Kerala Education Rule).

Political Speculation Amid Crisis

He also announced that new projects focused on water conservation and power generation will be initiated in collaboration with the Electricity Department in Kozhikode, addressing political developments, Roshy Augustine clarified that there have been no discussions regarding a change in the political alignment of the Kerala Congress (Mani) faction. "The party has unanimously decided to support the pro-people initiatives of the LDF government. Our chairman has already made this clear," he said to speculation about tensions within the government, the minister stated that he has no issues with the Forest Department or the Forest Minister, and affirmed that their relationship remains cordial. (ANI)