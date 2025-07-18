Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc.

2025-07-18 10:08:26
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. : Announced a cash dividend of $0.1125 per restricted voting share payable on August 29, to shareholders of record on July 31. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. shares T are trading down $0.07 at $15.31.

