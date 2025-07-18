Silver Mountain Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing To C$21.7 Million
The Units will be offered by way of: (i) a prospectus supplement (the " Prospectus Supplement ") to Silver Mountain's short form base shelf prospectus dated October 28, 2024 (the " Base Shelf Prospectus ") in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Québec; (ii) in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" as defined by Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), by way of private placement pursuant to the exemption from registration provided for under Regulation D and/or Section 4(a)(2) and Rule 144A of U.S. Securities Act and the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States; and (iii) in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States as are agreed to by the Company and the Underwriters on a private placement or equivalent basis.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to further develop the Reliquias mine, Caudalosa plant and related facilities, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
The Offering is expected to close on or about July 29, 2025 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ").
Access to the Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and any amendment to such documents is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to the procedures for providing access to a shelf prospectus supplement, a base shelf prospectus and any amendment. The Base Shelf Prospectus is, and the Prospectus Supplement will be (within two business days from the date hereof), accessible on SEDAR+ at An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus Supplement, Base Shelf Prospectus, and any amendment to such documents may be obtained, without charge, from Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. by mail at 100 Yonge Street, Suite 1800, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2W1, by telephone at (416) 323-2154, or by email at ... , by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable.
The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
About Silver Mountain
Silver Mountain is a Canadian mining company focused on the development of silver and polymetallic projects in Peru. The Company's flagship asset is the Reliquias Project, located in a prolific mining district with established infrastructure and strong community relations.
