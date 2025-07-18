UK Imposes Sanctions On Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to a government press release seen by Ukrinform, the latest restrictive measures target three units of the Russian military intelligence agency (GRU) and 18 military intelligence officers who are responsible for conducting a sustained campaign of malicious cyber activity over many years, including in the UK.

The UK government noted that in 2022, Unit 26165, sanctioned today, conducted online reconnaissance to help target missile strikes against Mariupol – including the strike that destroyed the Mariupol Theater where hundreds of civilians, including children, were murdered.

Today's action also hits GRU military intelligence officers responsible for historically targeting Yulia Skripal's device with malicious malware known as X-Agent – five years before GRU military intelligence officers' failed attempt to murder Yulia and Sergei Skripal with the deadly Novichok nerve agent in Salisbury.

In the UK, Russia has targeted media outlets, telecoms providers, political and democratic institutions, and energy infrastructure.

"GRU spies are running a campaign to destabilize Europe, undermine Ukraine's sovereignty and threaten the safety of British citizens. The Kremlin should be in no doubt: we see what they are trying to do in the shadows and we won't tolerate it. That's why we're taking decisive action with sanctions against Russian spies. Protecting the UK from harm is fundamental to this government's Plan for Change. Putin's hybrid threats and aggression will never break our resolve. The UK and our Allies support for Ukraine and Europe's security is ironclad," UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said.

Photo: Pexels