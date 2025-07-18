Next Ramstein Meeting Scheduled For July 21

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The United Kingdom's Joint Delegation to NATO announced this via the social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

"On Monday, the UK and Germany will host another meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group," the post stated.

The meeting will be attended by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Christopher Cavoli, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, as well as dozens of allied and partner nations.

The meeting follows recent U.S. participation in a "Coalition of the Willing" summit hosted by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

"That meeting agreed the military command and control structures for a future Multinational Force Ukraine," the statement added.

While the format of the upcoming Ramstein meeting was not specified in the announcement, on July 12, Chief of Defense Planning at the German Ministry of Defense, Christian Freuding, stated that the session is expected to take place online.

The most recent Ramstein meeting was held on June 4. It marked the first time that the U.S. Secretary of Defense did not participate since the group was established.

Photo: Austrian Wings Media Crew