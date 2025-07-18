Next Ramstein Meeting Scheduled For July 21
"On Monday, the UK and Germany will host another meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group," the post stated.
The meeting will be attended by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Christopher Cavoli, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, as well as dozens of allied and partner nations.Read also: Germany does not confirm Patriot delivery to Ukraine by Trump
The meeting follows recent U.S. participation in a "Coalition of the Willing" summit hosted by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.
"That meeting agreed the military command and control structures for a future Multinational Force Ukraine," the statement added.
While the format of the upcoming Ramstein meeting was not specified in the announcement, on July 12, Chief of Defense Planning at the German Ministry of Defense, Christian Freuding, stated that the session is expected to take place online.
The most recent Ramstein meeting was held on June 4. It marked the first time that the U.S. Secretary of Defense did not participate since the group was established.
Photo: Austrian Wings Media Crew
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment