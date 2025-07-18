Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Army Downs Drug Smuggling Drone On Western Border


2025-07-18 10:06:14
Amman, July 18 (Petra) -- Army units and security agencies intercepted and downed a drone attempting to smuggle narcotics across the Kingdom's western border early Friday morning, a military official announced.
The Southern Military Region, working with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, detected the unmanned aerial system within its area of responsibility. Border Guard forces quickly applied rules of engagement, tracking and bringing the drone down inside Jordanian territory.
The confiscated drugs have been handed over to relevant authorities for further processing.
"The Jordanian Armed Forces' Southern Military Region is working with full strength and resolve to prevent these illicit drugs from reaching our citizens and undermining national security," the military source affirmed.

