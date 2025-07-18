PKSD Partner Jeff Pitman Certified As NBTA Civil Trial Advocate For 25Th Year

MENAFN - GetNews)PKSD (Pitman, Kalkhoff, Sicula & Dentice, S.C.), a leading personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce that founding partner Jeff Pitman has been certified as a Civil Trial Advocate by the National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA) for 25 years. Pitman has held this certification since 2000.







The NBTA is a nationally recognized, independent organization that certifies attorneys who meet rigorous professional standards in specific legal specialties. Fewer than 4% of all practicing lawyers in the US are board-certified by an American Bar Association (ABA)-accredited organization such as the NBTA. To be certified as a Civil Trial Advocate, attorneys must demonstrate extensive trial experience, submit judicial and peer references, and pass a comprehensive written examination.

This certification reflects not only Pitman's legal expertise but also his commitment to integrity, professionalism, and continued education. His trial experience spans both state and federal courts, handling a wide range of complex civil cases, including personal injury, wrongful death, and nursing home abuse.

In addition to his NBTA certification, Pitman has held numerous leadership roles within the legal community. He is a former president of the Wisconsin Association for Justice and a recognized Super Lawyer in both Milwaukee and Wisconsin. He is also an active member of the Nursing Home Litigation Group of the American Association for Justice, a national network of attorneys who focus on litigation involving long-term care facilities. His advocacy has made him one of the state's most prominent voices in protecting the rights of vulnerable populations and holding long-term care facilities accountable for negligence.

Throughout his career, Pitman has helped lead PKSD to be one of the region's most respected personal injury law firms. The firm's attorneys collectively hold more than 150 years of combined legal experience and have recovered over $500 million in compensation for clients. PKSD is also home to the largest nursing home neglect practice in Wisconsin and New Mexico.

Pitman's Civil Trial Advocate certification supports PKSD's continued focus on delivering exceptional legal representation to those harmed by negligence, abuse, or misconduct. His proven courtroom experience strengthens the firm's ability to take complex cases and pursue meaningful outcomes for clients.

As PKSD expands its reach, the firm remains committed to providing high-quality legal representation grounded in integrity, accountability, and results.

About PKSD

PKSD (Pitman, Kalkhoff, Sicula & Dentice, S.C.) is a Wisconsin-based personal injury law firm with more than 25 years of experience advocating for the injured. The firm is recognized for its deep commitment to client advocacy and its focus on cases involving serious injuries, car accidents, nursing home neglect, medical malpractice, and wrongful death. PKSD serves clients throughout Wisconsin and New Mexico, offering dedicated legal representation and comprehensive support at every stage of the process.

