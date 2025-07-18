Japanese Stock Indices Decline Amid Senate Election Anticipation
Tokyo: Japanese stock indices closed lower today as investors remained cautious ahead of the upcoming Japanese House of Councillors election scheduled for early next week.
According to the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei index, which includes 225 listed companies, ended the session down by 0.21 percent, closing at 39,819.11 points.
The broader Topix index also declined by 0.19 percent to close at 2,834.48 points.
Advantest, a manufacturer of semiconductor testing equipment, saw its shares fall by 4.44 percent, making it one of the biggest losers on the index.
Disco Corporation was the top decliner, dropping by 8.79 percent after its quarterly operating profit forecast came in below market expectations.
On the other hand, SoftBank Group, a major investor in the technology sector, rose by 5 percent, becoming the top gainer and providing key support to the index.
Tokyo Electron, a semiconductor equipment manufacturer, recovered from early session losses and rose by 0.29 percent.
Meanwhile, among over 1,600 stocks listed in the Tokyo Stock Exchange's First Section, 33 percent advanced, 63 percent declined, and 2 percent remained unchanged.
