From Coast To Coast, Two Women Bring Heart And Experience To AMPLIFY's Mission

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPLIFY , the premier boutique legal marketing agency specializing in brand storytelling, video strategy, and law firm growth, is proud to announce the addition of two seasoned professionals to its national sales team: Jenna King and Cynthia Becht.

With decades of combined experience in legal marketing, client development, and purpose-driven service, Jenna and Cynthia bring a people-first approach to helping law firms stand out in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Cynthia Becht is a seasoned Client Development Consultant with more than two decades of experience supporting law firms with strategic marketing solutions that prioritize trust, transparency, and results. After launching and running two successful women's clothing boutiques in New Jersey, Cynthia transitioned to the legal marketing space, holding senior roles at Yellowbook, AT&T Interactive, and FindLaw (a Thomson Reuters business). Known for her honesty, candor, and relationship-first style, Cynthia's approach is rooted in service-both professionally and personally.

Outside of work, Cynthia finds joy and grounding through long-distance running, yoga, performance art and photography-creative outlets that reflect her deep appreciation for presence, expression and connection in all aspects of life.

Every week, she volunteers at the Jersey Shore Rescue Mission and Trinity Church in Asbury Park, where she helps men and women experiencing homelessness find connection, community, and support. "Giving back is not something I do on the side - it's a core part of who I am," she shares. "That work reminds me daily why showing up matters - in life, in business, in everything." It's this deep sense of purpose that guides her work with clients.

Jenna King , based in California's Bay Area, joins AMPLIFY with over 28 years of experience in legal marketing and technology. A former telecom entrepreneur who built a multi-location business before transitioning to legal, Jenna has helped law firms generate more than $216 million in revenue through data-driven, high-conversion strategies. Her training from Thomson Reuters and Xerox has shaped her ability to co-create practical, scalable solutions that allow lawyers to do what they do best-win cases.

Jenna is excited to connect with legal professionals from across the country and will be attending the upcoming American Association for Justice Annual Convention in San Francisco from July 18–22 with members of the AMPLIFY team.

A proud mom of two teenage boys-one aiming for a future in criminal justice and the other military law-she balances her demanding career with coaching soccer, outdoor adventures (scuba diving, surfing, hiking, boating, and fishing), and quality time with loved ones-including her two new baby nephews, her sons, and her three dogs. She also runs a nonprofit focused on helping homeless individuals access housing and legal aid, underscoring her commitment to service and community impact.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jenna and Cynthia to the team," said Matthew Salvato CEO at AMPLIFY. "Both women represent exactly what makes our agency different: deep legal marketing experience, unmatched client care, and a passion for helping law firms grow with purpose."

AMPLIFY is a revolutionary/evolutionary boutique legal marketing and content agency based in Miami, New York, New Jersey, Scottsdale, San Francisco, Minneapolis, and Montreal. Committed to reshaping the narrative of legal brands, AMPLIFY focuses on strategic storytelling, brand building, and targeted reach to ensure clients connect with the right audience, in the right places, at the right time. AMPLIFY helps law firms stand out in an increasingly competitive landscape. For more information, visit .

