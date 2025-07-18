New Board Member Handbook Equips Community Association Leaders To Govern With Confidence
Falls Church, Va., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Associations Institute, the leading international authority supporting condominium associations, homeowners associations, and housing cooperatives, has released the Board Member Handbook: A Guide for Community Association Leaders , a comprehensive resource to help volunteer board members govern their communities with confidence and professionalism.
This updated guide helps board members understand their critical roles and responsibilities. Covering topics from governing documents, board leadership, and community management to finances, reserves, insurance, and effective communication, the handbook delivers essential information and tools leaders need to succeed.
“Community association board members take on significant responsibilities when they volunteer to serve their neighbors,” says Dawn M. Bauman, CAE, chief executive officer at Community Associations Institute.“As volunteer leaders of nonprofit corporations, they are entrusted with making informed decisions and fostering a strong sense of community. The updated Board Member Handbook serves as a practical guide to help board members engage homeowners, build consensus, and lead with greater transparency.”
With more than 77 million Americans (approximately one-third of U.S. households) living in community associations, volunteer board members are taking on increasingly complex responsibilities to oversee financial, legal, and operational matters. Rising resident expectations and evolving state regulations make the practical guidance found in the Board Member Handbook critical for effective leadership.
Key Topics Include:
- Governance fundamentals: Roles, responsibilities, and decision-making
- Financial management : Budgets, reserves, and fiscal oversight
- Legal compliance: Federal, state, and local regulations
- Communication tools: Templates for residents and business partners
- Conflict resolution: Approaches for positive relationships
The Board Member Handbook is available in both print and digital formats. Sample documents from the book are available for free download . To learn more or order your copy, visit Community Associations Institute Press .CONTACT: Blaine Tobin Community Associations Institute 703-970-9235 ...
