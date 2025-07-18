Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Second Quarter Earnings


2025-07-18 10:01:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $2,102,943 or $0.82 per share, and net earnings for six months of $3,410,659 or $1.33 per share, for the periods ending June 30, 2025.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company's independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earnings and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at .

NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO.
12900 PRESTON ROAD
DALLAS, TEXAS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June 30 June 30
Income Statement 2025
2024
 2025
2024
Interest Income 20,840,077 19,396,299 40,818,257 38,118,686
Interest Expense 10,510,477 10,885,649 21,026,405 21,341,612
Net Interest Income 10,329,600 8,510,650 19,791,852 16,777,074
Provision for Loan Losses (106,000 ) 0 (106,000 ) (440,000 )
Noninterest Income 1,608,863 1,409,222 3,139,913 2,837,935
Noninterest Expenses (9,309,398 ) (8,768,035 ) (18,776,002 ) (17,221,354 )
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary 2,523,065 1,151,837 4,049,763 1,953,655
Income Tax (420,122 ) (157,060 ) (639,104 ) (244,193 )
Income Tax Prior Period 0 (25,000 ) 0 (25,000 )
Net Income 2,102,943 969,777 3,410,659 1,684,462
Earnings per Share 0.82 0.38 1.33 0.66
Six Month Average
As of June 30 Ended June 30
Balance Sheet 2025
2024
 2025
2024
Total Assets 1,875,281,283 1,804,015,338 1,880,590,870 1,815,665,160
Total Loans 1,273,740,979 1,218,113,548 1,256,020,992 1,202,280,136
Deposits 1,588,704,625 1,485,693,496 1,597,344,190 1,502,816,939
Stockholders' Equity 176,582,960 166,632,291 174,131,567 165,127,241
(Prepared internally without review by
our independent accountants)

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
...


MENAFN18072025004107003653ID1109818517

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search