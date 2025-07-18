North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Second Quarter Earnings
|NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO.
|12900 PRESTON ROAD
|DALLAS, TEXAS
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30
|June 30
|Income Statement
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Interest Income
|20,840,077
|19,396,299
|40,818,257
|38,118,686
|Interest Expense
|10,510,477
|10,885,649
|21,026,405
|21,341,612
|Net Interest Income
|10,329,600
|8,510,650
|19,791,852
|16,777,074
|Provision for Loan Losses
|(106,000
|)
|0
|(106,000
|)
|(440,000
|)
|Noninterest Income
|1,608,863
|1,409,222
|3,139,913
|2,837,935
|Noninterest Expenses
|(9,309,398
|)
|(8,768,035
|)
|(18,776,002
|)
|(17,221,354
|)
|Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary
|2,523,065
|1,151,837
|4,049,763
|1,953,655
|Income Tax
|(420,122
|)
|(157,060
|)
|(639,104
|)
|(244,193
|)
|Income Tax Prior Period
|0
|(25,000
|)
|0
|(25,000
|)
|Net Income
|2,102,943
|969,777
|3,410,659
|1,684,462
|Earnings per Share
|0.82
|0.38
|1.33
|0.66
|Six Month Average
|As of June 30
|Ended June 30
|Balance Sheet
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Total Assets
|1,875,281,283
|1,804,015,338
|1,880,590,870
|1,815,665,160
|Total Loans
|1,273,740,979
|1,218,113,548
|1,256,020,992
|1,202,280,136
|Deposits
|1,588,704,625
|1,485,693,496
|1,597,344,190
|1,502,816,939
|Stockholders' Equity
|176,582,960
|166,632,291
|174,131,567
|165,127,241
|(Prepared internally without review by
|our independent accountants)
Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment