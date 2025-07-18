Maximo Perrone Joins Como FC From Man City On Four-Year Contract
“I'm so pleased to officially be staying at Como. I really got on well with everyone, the coach, my teammates, the city, and the fans last year. I'm confident we'll enjoy many more great moments together in the future,” said Perrone to Como 1907's media team.
The 22-year-old's stint at the Etihad saw him make two appearances for Pep Guardiola in 2022/23, making him a part of City's historic Treble-winning team.
Perrone's other accolade saw him celebrate City's 2023 Super Cup win over Sevilla before he joined Las Palmas on loan for the entirety of the 2023/24 season.
“My time at Manchester City has come to an end but I'd like to thank everyone at the Club for their support and guidance during my invaluable time at the CFA.
“I am excited for this new adventure and I wish Pep Guardiola and the players every success in the future,” added Perrone while speaking to Manchester City's media team.
The young defensive midfielder gained valuable experience during the loan stint, making a total of 30 appearances for the La Liga side who finished 16th.
The most recent campaign saw the Argentine join Como on loan. Whilst he made slightly less appearances, 26 due to an injury, Perrone totalled more minutes than his previous loan spell.
He assisted three goals in Como's Serie A league fight which saw them place 10th. His tenacity, versatility and ability to read the game impressed Head Coach Cesc Fabregas and will now see Perrone link up with Como on a permanent deal.
“We're thrilled to welcome Máxi to the Como family on a permanent deal. He settled in quickly last season, understood exactly how we want to play, and became a key figure in the team,” said head coach Cesc Fàbregas.
