Low Cost Pet Vax Shifts Outdoor Clinic Hours To Beat Texas Summer Heat - Now Open At 8 AM Saturdays, 9 AM Sundays


2025-07-18 09:46:13
Texas summers are at their hottest mid July through late August, and temperatures can easily get in the triple digits in cities such as Dallas, where Low Cost Pet Vax operates. Such conditions can be dangerous, especially for pets.

Low Cost Pet Vax's Summer Safety Measures at a Glance:

  • Clinic Hours: Saturday, 8AM–3PM; Sunday, 9AM-3PM
  • Cold water stations for both pets and owners.
  • Digital check‐in lets owners stay in air‐conditioned vehicles - no waiting outside.
  • Fast service minimizes time outdoors, which is especially critical during Texas humid summers.

Rising Texas temperatures can threaten pet health, causing heatstroke, dehydrated paw pads, and respiratory distress. Certain dog breeds are more susceptible to heat stroke, such as brachycephalic breeds. These dogs, also known as "short nosed dogs" include Boston Terriers, Pugs, English Bulldogs, Shih Tzus, and Boxers. Overweight, very old, and very young pets are also especially vulnerable to rising temperatures.

Low Cost Pet Vax clinics operate outside across Dallas-Fort Worth , San Antonio , Houston and Austin in partnership with local businesses. No appointment is needed - pet owners are recommended to arrive early and check in digitally to stay cool. Clinic locations and additional details are available at

Low Cost Pet Vax clinics provide Rabies vaccinations at only $10, as well as other critical preventative care such as Distemper/Parvo vaccinations, heartworm testing, heartworm & flea prevention, and microchipping.

Contact: Abigail Fausak, Head of Marketing
Phone: (682) 262-0134 │ Email: [email protected]

